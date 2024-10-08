Atta Galatta Bangalore Literature Festival has announced its longlists for the 2024 Fiction and Nonfiction Book Prizes. The shortlist will be announced on November 15 and winners at the festival which will be held in Bangalore on December 14 and 15.
Here are this year’s longlisted fiction and nonfiction books:
Fiction
A Woman on a Suitcase, Shazaf Fatima Haider, Penguin India
Biopeculiar: Stories Of An Uncertain World, Gigi Ganguly, Westland
Chronicle of an Hour and a Half, Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari, Westland
Conversations with Aurangazeb: A Novel, Charu Nivedita, translated from the Tamil by Nandini Krishnan, Harper Collins India
Hurda, Atharva Pandit, Bloomsbury India
Loot: A Novel, Tania James, Penguin Random House
Maria Just Maria, Sandhya Mary, translated from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil, HarperCollins India
Talashnama: The Quest, Ismail Darbesh, translated by from the Bengali by V Ramaswamy, HarperCollins India
Ten Days of the Strike: Selected Stories, Sandipan Chattopadhyay, translated from the Bengali by Arunava Sinha, HarperCollins India
The Pig Flip, Joshy Benedict, translated from the Malayalam by KK Muralidharan, HarperCollins India
Nonfiction
Before I Forget: A Memoir, MK Raina, Penguin India
Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada, Shahu Patole, translated from the Marathi by Bhushan Korgaonkar, HarperCollins India
Fire on the Ganges: Life Among the Dead in Banaras, Radhika Iyengar, HarperCollins India.
From Phansi Yard: My Year with the Women of Yerawada, Sudha Bharadwaj, Juggernaut
Snakes, Drugs and Rock ‘n’ Roll: My Early Years, Romulus Whitaker with Janaki Lenin, HarperCollins India
Swadeshi Steam, VO Chidambaram Pillai and the Battle against the British Maritime Empire, AR Venkatachalapathy, Penguin India
The Day I Became a Runner: A Women’s History of India through the Lens of Sport, Sohini Chattopadhyay, HarperCollins India
The Many Lives of Syeda X: The Story of an Unknown Indian, Neha Dixit, Juggernaut
The Personal is Political: An Activist’s Memoir, Aruna Roy, Harper Collins India
Why We Die: The New Science of Ageing and Longevity, Venki Ramakrishnan, Hachette
Disclosure: Arunava Sinha is the editor of Books and Ideas section of Scroll.