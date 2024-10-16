I Come to My Flat

In the living room

you’re sitting on the landlord’s sofa

tying your shoelaces.

In the study, I am

pulling you behind the shelves

for one more kiss.

In the kitchen, you’re putting

the three extra spoons of sugar

in your morning tea.

At the washbasin,

naked, you’re cleaning up

the mess we’ve made.

In the bedroom, you’re

sitting up on my side of the bed,

your back reticent.

In each place

you’re always there.

In each place,

you’re readying

to leave.

Night Sounds at Safdarjung Tomb

…now I am the mourner for drifting leaves.

– Intizar Hussain The poetry of earth is ceasing never.

– John Keats

The rasp of the jhingurs scraping

their forewings behind the hibiscus.

The floating arguments of the mynas

returning to their nests. The prowling

echoes of the skelter bats. The headlit

horns whetted by a red signal outside.

The alert clicks of a camera in the small

hands of a curly-haired novice. His “Chalein?

to a friend when they’re done. The shuffle

of their feet on old gravel. The footsteps

of the short guard minding the stanchions,

keeping a stray couple from the night.

A parrot’s drop, light as a kerchief, in the hauz,

the sandstone of the tomb suddenly rippled.

The quiet press of a band of pigeons on the

dome drawn by an expert Abyssinian hand.

The guards discussing their change of duties.

The anomalous graze of a landing on a nearby

airstrip. Under the rococo sky, the disturbed

sleep of the Wazir ul-Mamlak-i-Hindustan.

On my shoulder, the thin crush of your whisper.

Day One of Learning Italian

Before we learn the verbs for eating

or drinking, or the nouns for bread

and water, we are taught the words

for man and woman, girl and boy,

as if those are the survival skills

for the first day in a new country.

We step into a new language

through the customs desk of

gender. I don’t yet know how

to ask a pretty stranger for an

address, or request bartenders

for a glass of water (or a beer)

– all useful skills, mind you, as

first days go. All I know is to show off

my ragazza and ragazzo, la donna

and l’uomo. What is the need of

learning a new language if you

only confirm bits of plastic scenery

you thought you’d left behind? What

is the need to travel five and a half

seas to find new nouns for old things?

The teacher is impassive – “Why expect

a language to be kind on its first day?

Why make it into a djinn?”

It doesn’t live to answer some simple wish,

it won’t allow you to step out of everything.

Darwin

noted a furrowing of the forehead and

an “obliquity of the eyebrows” caused by

two separate conditions, one, the influence

of grief, and two, when staring at the sun.

He even made three of his children “look as long

and as attentively” at a needle-tip of a redwood

against a scorched sky to make his case. In all

three, he saw the “grief-muscles” contracting.

Grief-muscles: how strange to turn the long arrears

of sorrow into small bundles of fibrous tissue,

the passion of Christ into a materialist consolation.

There must surely be a secret search for respite in

locating the cause of grief in the same place as

the source of light, to read in the lines of a troubled

forehead an insistence that, when it reaches flesh,

your touch and the sun are indistinguishable.

Excerpted with permission from The Last Time I Saw You: Poems, Akhil Katyal, HarperCollins India.