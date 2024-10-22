My adopted country, the United Kingdom, was in the news for violent anti-immigration riots in several towns and cities sparked by misinformation and far-right sentiments following the tragic stabbing of three young girls in Southport on July 29. There were attacks on mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers.

Beyond the headlines that dominate the narrative, I’ve been reflecting on an initiative I was involved in that highlighted how communities in the UK come together – the South Asian Heritage Month, launched in 2020 by Britain’s Southasian communities.

This annual celebration takes place from mid-July to mid-August, celebrating diversity and fostering unity by bringing together people from across various backgrounds to recognise and honour the cultural heritage and contributions of Southasian communities.

Migration

The celebration highlights the shared histories and cultural exchanges between South Asia and the UK, particularly following post-World War II migration. It underscores this country’s commitment to inclusivity, multiculturalism and diversity while recognising the Southasian community’s significant contributions to society, culture, politics and the economy.

Southend-on-Sea, a coastal city located in Essex County about 65km east of London, has a diverse population including a vibrant Southasian community, many who first arrived here in the 1960s and have witnessed the town's transformation. Today, the city’s Southasian community numbers over 6,000, about 3.5% of its population.

This year, Southend joined the festivities with a series of events organised by Kultura Verse, a community organisation which celebrates diversity through various cultural events including Black History Month.

Councillor Ron Woodley, mayor of Southend-on-Sea, kicked off the celebrations by raising the South Asian Heritage Month flag in a ceremony at Porters Civic House, the Mayor’s official residence. Councillors, community leaders, and activists participated including the mayor’s wife Maureen Woodley, Deputy Mayor Councillor Nigel Folkard, MP for Southend East and Rochford Bayo Alaba, besides councillors including myself and several of my colleagues Anne Jones, Maxine Sadza, Matt Dent, Sam Alle, and Susan Badgers, among others.

Chair of Kultura Verse Councillor Shahid Nadeem presents a bouquet of flowers to the Mayor of Southend-on-Sea City, Councillor Ron Woodley. Credit: Gaz de Vere via Sapan News.

Southasian diaspora

Recognising “the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the South Asian community” and its “invaluable contributions... to our society,” mayor Woodley urged residents to learn more about this community and the city of Southend.

The flag raising was a reminder of the importance of unity and respect in our diverse society. It symbolised the contributions of the Southasian community while also reinforcing the local leaders’ commitment to fostering an inclusive environment.

Community members from various backgrounds gathered to support the event, demonstrating Southend’s collective pride in its multicultural heritage. The atmosphere was one of quiet celebration as attendees chatted and engaged with the proceedings.

The vibrant flag buntings, adorned with the flags of Southasian countries, reflected the cultural heritage and identities of nations such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Credit: Gaz de Vere via Sapan News.

This arrangement showcased each country’s distinctiveness and their collective presence, fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared history. It served as a powerful reminder of the strength found in diversity and the deep connections that bind these nations together.

The success of this initial event provides a solid starting point for a month dedicated to cultural exploration and community building, where residents learn about and take pride in the various heritages that make up their city.

In celebration of the month, Kultura Verse hosted another vibrant cultural evening at St Peter’s Church in the Westcliff area of Southend-on-Sea. The evening featured an impressive array of Southasian food prepared by local Southender Fozia Shahid and beautifully decorated cupcakes by Carrie Druce.

Inspiring speeches, and captivating cultural performances brought the community together, with the involvement of the Southend Tamil Association and the Hindu Association.

Credit: Gaz de Vere via Sapan News.

Enriching the UK

Southend mayor Woodley inaugurated this event too, with praise for the city’s diverse and multicultural community. David Burton-Sampson, MP for Southend West and Leigh, stressed the importance of community cohesion, particularly considering the recent violence.

Bayo Alba MP for Southend East and Rochford, highlighted Southend’s vibrant multiculturalism, and the Southasian community’s significant contributions to law, academia, healthcare, and information technology.

Retired businessperson Chand Sood shared his personal journey of arriving in the UK in the 1960s, as a teenager. Sanjay Kirubaharan, a university student, spoke about the importance of understanding and preserving one’s heritage and culture.

The organisers, Kultura Verse, believe that embracing and celebrating diverse cultural heritage is essential for building a more inclusive and harmonious society, said councillor Maxin Sadza. These events and initiatives aim to create spaces where people can come together, share traditions, and learn from one another. This exchange of ideas and perspectives enriches our communities and fosters greater understanding.

This celebration stands as a testament to the spirit of unity and celebration that exists amongst communities, regardless of background. By understanding and appreciating each other’s cultures, we strengthen the bonds that unite us.

The Southasian community in Britain has enriched palates with diverse cuisines and contributed to various economic sectors, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s fabric. South Asian Heritage Month acknowledges their struggles and triumphs, celebrating individuals whose accomplishments serve as an inspiration to all, demonstrating the power of hard work, determination, and resilience.

This month is about empowering the next generation of British Asians to feel proud of their dual identity and heritage. By celebrating diversity and fostering inclusivity, we build a society where everyone, regardless of their background, can thrive and feel a sense of belonging.

The celebrations provide an opportunity to recommit to embrace the diversity that makes our communities stronger. By understanding and appreciating each other’s cultures, we strengthen the bonds that unite us.

This unity is crucial in addressing challenges like the racial incidents reported in neighbouring areas, reminding us of the ongoing journey towards equality and inclusion.

Shahid Nadeem, a lawyer based in London, was born in Lyallpur (now Faisalabad), Pakistan. He is a dedicated human rights and peace activist committed to social justice, and cross-cultural understanding. He is an elected Councillor on the Southend-on-Sea City Council who chaired the organising committee for the town’s South Asia Heritage Month celebrations. He is also an active member of the Southasia Peace Action Network.