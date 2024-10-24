Atta Galatta Bangalore Literature Festival has announced its shortlists for the 2024 children’s books prizes in the categories of Fiction, Nonfiction, Picture book (story), and Picture Book (illustrations). The winners at the festival which will be held in Bangalore on December 14 and 15. (Look up the longlists here.)
Here are this year’s shortlisted children’s books:
Fiction
Kick It, Rukku!, Sanjana Ganesh, Karadi Tales
Scare Walk, Andaleeb Wajid, illustrated by Upamanyu Bhattacharyya, HarperCollins India
Woebegone’s Warehouse of Words, Payal Kapadia, Hachette India
How to Win an Election: A Most Unreliable Guide, Menaka Raman, illustrated by Pia Alizé Hazarika, Duckbill
When Fairyland Lost Its Magic, Bijal Vachharajani, illustrated by Rajiv Eipe, HarperCollins India
Feathers, Fools and Farts: Manipuri Folktales Retold, L Somi Roy and Thangjam Hindustani Devi, Puffin
Nonfiction
565: The Dramatic Story of Unifying, Mallika Ravikumar, Hachette India
North, South, East, West, CG Salamander, illustrated by Kavita Singh Kale, Pratham Books
The Book of Emperors: An Illustrated History of the Mughals, Ashwitha Jayakumar, illustrated by Nikhil Gulati, Puffin
A Children’s History of India in 100 Objects, Devika Cariapa, illustrated by Priyanka Tampi, Puffin India
Empires Of The Sea: A Human History of the Indian Ocean World, Radhika Seshan, Pan MacMillan India
A History of South India for Children: From Prehistory to Vijayanagara, Pradeep Chakravarthy, Hachette India
Picture book (story)
Will Goondi Come Home?, Adithi Rao, illustrated by Fida Hamid, Tulika Books
Head Curry, Mohammed Khader Babu, translated from the Telugu by A Suneetha, illustrated by Gulam Mohammed Shaikh, Eklavya
I Won’t Wash My Hair, Aparna Kapur, illustrated by Ogin Nayam, Duckbill
Why Are My Words Tangled?, Mamta Nainy, illustrated by Gauri Shilendran, Perky Parrot
The Girl Who Lost Her Yes, Aarti Khatwani Bhatia, illustrated by Priya Kurian
ZardoZi: Stitched with Love, Debasmita Dasgupta, illustrated by Rajat Mittal
Picture book (illustration)
Karukku Norukku, Saritha Rao, illustrated by Vibha Surya, Karadi Tales
Asha the Auto Driver, Aruna Shekar, illustrated by Sandhya Prabhat, Tulika Books
A Song From Where I Live: Pin code 678574, written and illustrated by Smrithi Devakumar, Little Dipper Publishing
The Grumpus Rumpus, Reena I Puri, illustrated by Aratrika Choudhury, Pratham Books
Akela, Richa Jha, illustrated by Ruchi Shah, Pickle Yolk Books
So Ja Ulloo, illustrated by Bhuri Bai, Eklavya