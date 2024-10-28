Every time I log into my social media accounts, including WhatsApp, I am confronted with an endless stream of posts about the suffering of Muslims around the world. From the oppression of the Palestinians to the authorities in Indian states bulldozing homes, from protests against state brutality in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich to the systematic discrimination faced by Indian Muslims, my timeline is a relentless reminder of collective pain.

Amidst this flood of distressing content, I have been noticing a troubling trend within the Muslim community itself: an overreliance on performative outrage that rarely translates into tangible action.

Illusion of activism

Take, for example, a well-known influencer in the Indian Muslim community. Over the years, I have observed his social media presence grow significantly. He has amassed thousands of followers, many of whom look to him for guidance. He frequently shares posts about the rising tide of anti-Muslim sentiment in India, showcasing incidents of violence and systemic discrimination.

But despite his ability to amplify these issues, I often find myself frustrated by the absence of solutions. Instead of encouraging community organising or local activism, his posts, like many others, focus solely on Muslim victimhood.

I often ask myself whether any good will come from raising awareness if it does not lead to action. Scrolling past his latest viral video of communal violence, captioned, “When will the world wake up?”, I cannot help but feel that we are stuck in a loop – constantly highlighting suffering but offering no roadmap for alleviating it.

I do know a few people working on both problem-solving and community-building, but their efforts are overshadowed by the sheer volume of performative social media posts.

In this cycle, many well-meaning individuals have unintentionally become conduits for outrage.

Capitalist exploitation of activism

Social media, in its dual role as a platform for marginalised voices and a profit-driven ecosystem, has transformed activism into a commodity. It provides visibility for important causes but it also exploits these narratives for clicks, shares and likes. Many young Muslims have internalised the notion that sharing distressing content is equivalent to activism – that raising awareness alone is enough to bring about change. But real activism requires more than just raising awareness – it requires engagement, planning and action.

I have watched as my peers flood their feeds with outrage-laden posts, believing their online presence constitutes meaningful activism. Yet, as their followers grow and their perceived influence expands, it becomes clear that many are more focused on building personal brands than working towards solutions.

This commodification of outrage fuels the capitalist machinery of social media, where emotions – anger, grief, frustration – are turned into consumable content. The very platforms that profit from our pain are designed to keep us trapped in cycles of fear, outrage and helplessness.

Cycle of fear and hate

Many fail to realise that by constantly sharing videos of violence or discrimination, they are inadvertently reinforcing fear and victimhood. Rather than empowering the community, they perpetuate a sense of helplessness. They thrive on crises because crises generate content.

Instead of organising locally, joining protests or engaging in community-building, they curate online personas, share viral videos, and tweet their outrage, believing they are making a difference. But what do these heart-wrenching images and videos do for the community beyond stirring emotions?

The validation they receive – likes, shares, retweets – creates only the illusion of empowerment. The social media landscape has projected them as activists, yet there is a hollow core at the centre of this engagement. They are using the struggles of their community to boost their online visibility.

It is all about capitalising on the moment, often without recognising that their emotional expressions – anger, grief – are being exploited by algorithms designed to fuel the very cycle they are trying to escape.

Mental health, community confidence

This culture of performative outrage also has significant ramifications for mental health. The constant exposure to negative messages not only diminishes self-confidence but erodes overall mental well-being. Many of us spend countless hours on social media, often using it as a distraction from our real-life responsibilities and challenges. This cycle of outrage and helplessness leaves many feeling demoralised and disillusioned.

Many choose to limit their discussions of these issues to chat rooms or social media spaces, which often lack the nuance and care necessary to foster real dialogue.

It would make a world of difference if these influencers, who are assumed to be social media activists, actually visited marginalised communities and offered reassurance to those most affected by systemic discrimination. It would go a long way in providing emotional relief and fostering a sense of solidarity if they were to reach out with a simple message: “We are here for you. Let us know if you need anything.”

Beyond social media

Being socially and politically aware requires more than just WhatsApp messages, posting on social media, or retweeting outrage. The challenge lies not only in addressing the injustices faced by Muslims in India but in reshaping the narrative – from one of fear and victimhood to one of empowerment and agency.

While social media can amplify voices, it is the actions taken offline that truly matter. The time has come for a collective awakening, one that moves beyond sharing stories of horror and starts creating stories of hope and progress. Our community needs to reclaim its narrative, not as passive victims, but as active agents of change capable of forging a better future.

Istikhar Ali is a DAAD fellow at the Centre of Modern Indian Studies at the Universität Göttingen and PhD scholar at the Centre for Social Medicine and Community Health at Jawaharlal Nehru University.