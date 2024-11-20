Historian and writer Peter Frankopan’s The Earth Transformed: An Untold History provides a new history revealing how climate change has dramatically shaped the development – and demise – of civilisations across time. Spanning centuries and continents, Frankopan explains how nature has always played a fundamental role in the writing of history and evaluates the fall of civilisations because of aspects of nature.

He was in conversation with William Dalrymple, the author of (most recently) The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World, at the 2023 Jaipur Literature Festival, London.