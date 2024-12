Writer Johan Elverskog’s book, The Buddha’s Footprint: An Environmental History of Asia, takes a critical look at the interconnections between the rise of Buddhism and its impact on the environment. He examines the ways in which the contemporary image of Buddhism needs to be understood to see the true nature of Dharma, and also addresses the realities of its expansive religious and political systems.

He presented this talk at the 2023 Jaipur Literature Festival, Colorado.