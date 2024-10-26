The five-book shortlists in the six popular choice categories – Fiction, Nonfiction, Translation, Children’s, Business and Management, and Mind, Body and Spirit – for the 2024 Crossword Book Awards have been released. The longlists in the jury categories were announced earlier this month. The winners will be announced on December 12 in an in-person award ceremony in Mumbai. Each winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

Readers can cast their votes on the Crossword website till November 25.

Here are the shortlisted books in each category:

Fiction

Nonfiction

Business and Management

Children’s books

Translations

Mind, body and space

Disclosure: Arunava Sinha is the editor of Books and Ideas section of Scroll.