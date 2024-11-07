Fiction: Book of the year

Fiction: Best first book

Nonfiction: Book of the year

Nonfiction: Best first book

Business book of the year

The jury for fiction comprises Deepa Adhikari, social entrepreneur and development communications consultant; Priyanka Sarkar, editor and translator; Rajrishi Singhal, author and journalist; Usha Subramaniam, former Professor of English Literature; and Shireen Mistry, Associate Festival Director of Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest.

The jury for nonfiction comprises Abhay Sardesai, educator and writer; Chandrahas Choudhury, author; Kalpana Sharma, journalist and author; Sudhakar Solomonraj, professor and environmentalist; and Tina Nagpaul, filmmaker and Associate Festival Director, Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest.

The jury for Business books comprises Charles Assisi, journalist and entrepreneur; Karthi Marshan, entrepreneur and copywriter; Saira Menezes, editor and journalist; Sunita Wazir, HR and leadership development professional; and Suresh Seshadri, journalist and business professional.

