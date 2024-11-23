The re-election of Donald Trump as president of the United States has set off celebrations among far-right movements around the world, igniting a resurgence of extremist sentiments and nationalist ideologies across continents. Trump’s return to power, marked by his populist and often authoritarian style, is being hailed from the streets of European capitals to nationalist circles in India. As far-right groups worldwide cheer his victory, it signals a powerful boost for nationalist and anti-liberal agendas, particularly in Europe, where leaders and parties now feel emboldened to accelerate their own versions of Trump’s anti-democratic approach.

For Europe, Trump’s political resurgence holds deep and unsettling implications. Over the last decade, right-wing populism has gained momentum, fueled by anti-immigration sentiments, economic challenges, and cultural anxieties. Leaders such as Hungary’s Viktor Orbán and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni see Trump’s return as a validation of their nationalist stances and a green light to push further with policies that prioritise national sovereignty over democratic cooperation. Orbán, who has long advocated for an “illiberal democracy” in Hungary, perceives Trump’s victory as a powerful endorsement of governance that disregards liberal democratic norms, restricts immigration and places national interests above all. For Orbán and his allies, Trump’s return signals a shift away from a “globalist elite” and towards a new era of populist leadership that dismisses multilateral institutions like the European Union.

In countries like Poland, the Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and France, far-right leaders are capitalising on Trump’s win to rally support and assert their ideologies more vigorously. Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and aversion to international cooperation serve as a model for these leaders, who see his win as a rallying cry to advance their own anti-liberal and exclusionary agendas with renewed vigour. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, along with neo-fascist ideologue Alexander Dugin, have praised Trump, viewing his leadership as an opportunity to diminish US support for Ukraine. Russian propagandists on state television are expressing hopes for an end to US support for democratic movements in Eastern Europe.

The enthusiasm for Trump’s return extends to many European far-right movements, which have already gained traction. In France, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally is seizing this moment to position itself as the leading voice against immigration, EU integration, and progressive values. For Le Pen and her supporters, Trump’s victory offers a path to legitimise their agenda, appealing to French citizens who are sceptical of multiculturalism and wary of global economic forces. In the Netherlands, Geert Wilders – known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric – similarly sees Trump’s re-election as a validation of his platform, interpreting it as a mandate to challenge the EU’s democratic standards and frame himself as a defender of traditional European values against an alleged “liberal elite.”

This global celebration of Trump’s victory isn’t limited to Europe. Far-right nationalist movements worldwide, including India’s Hindutva groups, are also energised. Sharing Trump’s anti-Muslim sentiments, these groups see him as an influential ally against what they view as the dangers of multiculturalism. This ideological alignment across borders reflects a shared vision: one that rejects liberal values in favor of a homogenised national identity, prioritises religious conservatism over secularism, and promotes division within diverse societies. For Hindutva leaders in India, Trump embodies the unapologetic nationalism that aligns closely with their vision of a Hindu-centric India.

Trump’s re-election has also energised far-right leaders in Latin America, particularly in Brazil and Argentina, where populist figures see his victory as validation of their own nationalist agendas. In Brazil, former President Jair Bolsonaro, often dubbed the “Trump of the Tropics”, hailed Trump’s win as a triumph of “the people’s will” over liberal elites, inspiring his supporters to push for his political comeback despite legal challenges.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s libertarian President Javier Milei, who has openly praised Trump, celebrated the re-election as a powerful endorsement of their shared populist ideals. For Milei and Bolsonaro’s followers, Trump’s success is a rallying cry, suggesting that nationalist and anti-liberal forces can regain power by challenging traditional democratic norms. El Salvador’s populist President Nayib Bukele has celebrated the victory, recognising a kindred spirit in Trump’s populist nationalism. Similarly, far-right leader and Brexit advocate Nigel Farage in the UK voices strong support, viewing Trump’s win as a reaffirmation of populist, anti-globalist ideals.

🇦🇷🇮🇹 | Giorgia Meloni confirmó que visitará Argentina para reunirse con Milei en Buenos Aires tras el G20. pic.twitter.com/D7Hhxrt5R4 — Milei SheIby (@TommyShelby_30) November 10, 2024 Argentina’s Javier Milei with Giorgia Meloni of Italy.

Trump’s victory reaches beyond national politics, shaping international relations as far-right leaders feel empowered to form alliances that bypass traditional diplomatic channels. Europe’s far-right leaders, spurred by Trump’s anti-globalist stance, are likely to forge closer bilateral ties with the U.S. and distance themselves from multilateral organisations like the EU. For these leaders, Trump’s resistance to multilateralism offers justification for pursuing foreign policies that emphasise national sovereignty and traditional values over collective European goals. This shift could strain EU unity, as right-wing leaders such as Orbán, Poland’s Law and Justice Party, and Le Pen’s National Rally advocate for a nationalist approach to European governance that prioritises their agendas over the collective interests of the EU.

Members of the European Parliament’s far-right groups, like the European Conservatives and Reformists, have hailed the victory as a call to action, sharing their ambitions to make Europe more nationalist and less welcoming to immigrants.

Trump’s re-election also bolsters extremist groups on the fringes of European politics, whose ideologies closely align with rising far-right movements. Identitarian activists, for instance, who propagate the “Great Replacement” theory, see Trump’s victory as an opportunity to push their white supremacist agenda into mainstream European discourse. The Identitarian movement, which warns of an alleged “replacement” of native Europeans through immigration, shares Trump’s anti-immigrant sentiments and views his re-election as a legitimisation of their ideas. Trump’s return gives these movements the ideological cover they need to appeal to a broader audience, reinforcing xenophobic views across Europe.

The cultural impact of Trump’s victory is also significant, particularly in its influence on European far-right groups’ opposition to progressive values. Trump’s anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and support for conservative religious ideals resonate strongly with far-right groups that advocate for traditional family values in Europe. For example, Poland’s government has intensified its anti-LGBTQ+ stance, framing LGBTQ+ rights as foreign threats to Polish identity. Trump’s endorsement of conservative social policies and rejection of gender and racial inclusivity emboldens these movements to resist social reforms, supporting a cultural agenda that favors a more traditionalist and exclusionary model of society.

In the wake of Trump’s victory, Europe’s far-right factions are primed to exploit the political landscape further. They are likely to push for stricter immigration policies, economic nationalism, and greater skepticism of the EU’s liberal values. Trump’s re-election reinforces a global far-right movement that seeks to dismantle liberal democratic institutions and normalise authoritarianism. This trend is especially concerning for Europe, where far-right parties are already destabilising democratic norms and challenging EU cohesion. Trump’s victory has provided European far-right leaders with a powerful symbol of their political aspirations, strengthening their resolve to promote nationalist, isolationist agendas that undermine international cooperation.

Trump’s re-election is a sobering reminder that defending democracy requires vigilance, resilience, and a commitment to inclusivity and social justice. The far-right tide sweeping through Europe and beyond has the potential to reshape global politics in ways that erode liberal democratic principles. For those who believe in equality, social justice, and rule of law, the time to act is now.

Ashok Swain is a professor of peace and conflict research at Uppsala University, Sweden.