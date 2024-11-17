The cold monsoon air wraps itself around me as I step into the metro station, its dampness clinging to my skin. I bump into someone, and my takeaway cup of tea almost slips out of my hand. The scent of wet earth and distant street food stalls fills the air, mingling with the low rumble of the city waking up from its midday lull. The worn streets of Bengaluru stretch out before me, their cracks and crevices filled with puddles reflecting the dull grey sky. Familiar yet ever-changing, these streets tell stories of a city that never stands still. These are the same streets that provide the backdrop to Chikkamma Tours (Pvt) Ltd, the new book I have just bought. As the metro pulls out of the station, I begin reading.

Chikkamma Tours (Pvt) Ltd is Unmana’s debut novel. It begins with the owner of the bookshop above Chikkamma Tours being found stabbed to death in the office building. Nilima – a grumpy, book-loving, wise-cracking whisky enthusiast – seizes the chance to indulge her inner amateur detective. It doesn’t hurt that solving the mystery gives her an excuse to spend more time with her captivating boss, Shwetha. But Nilima must also team up with her irritating colleague Poorna and deal with Inspector Sharmila Lamani, who, to complicate matters, happens to be dating Nilima’s ex-girlfriend. Despite the relentless rain, run-ins with a local gangster, and a host of shady characters, Nilima, Shwetha, and Poorna dive into the investigation, determined to find the real culprit before the police wrongfully convict an innocent man.

Bengaluru as a character

Bengaluru is the perfect backdrop for this novel, with its ever-present contrasts. The city is as much a character in the book as any of the people – its winding streets, chaotic traffic, and vibrant neighbourhoods providing a rich, bustling atmosphere. From the leafy lanes of Jayanagar to the bustling streets of Kalyan Nagar, the story captures Bangalore’s essence. There’s a sense of rootedness in its old-world charm, even as skyscrapers and IT parks rise on its skyline. Much like Nilima navigating the complexities of her investigation, Bengaluru’s mix of old traditions and modern developments makes it a city of constant discovery. The smell of filter coffee wafting through the air, the sounds of buses rumbling by, and the sight of street vendors selling everything from fresh flowers to newspapers bring the streets to life in a way that feels familiar to anyone who’s spent time here.

Without giving away too much of the plot, this is a cosy, suspenseful narrative that keeps you guessing and eager to see what happens next. What makes it even more special is its setting in India, blending the richness of local culture with the beloved murder mystery genre. The representation in this story is both refreshing and important, touching on themes like sexuality and workplace dynamics in a way that is honest and necessary, offering a fresh perspective on these themes. Representation matters because it allows readers to see themselves in the story, offering validation and visibility to identities that may otherwise feel marginalised. It opens doors that allow one to empathise with different perspectives, fostering a deeper understanding of the diversity that exists within our shared experiences. The novel is more than just a murder mystery – it’s a reminder that stories, like people, are richer when they reflect the variety of lives around us.

There’s a charm in each moment, whether it be an awkward run-in with the family of the deceased, humorous moments between the trio working at Chikkamma Tours, or tense interactions with the investigators. The descriptions pull you into the story, and you can imagine everything around the characters, which makes the novel all the more interesting.

At times, the descriptions in Chikkamma Tours (Pvt) Ltd get pleasingly lengthy, slowing the pace just enough to let the reader linger in the moment but never becoming tedious. In fact, I believe it’s precisely this careful attention to detail that lends the book its unique angle. The slow, immersive narrative draws you in, allowing the setting to breathe and the characters to develop naturally. Rather than feeling cumbersome, the extended descriptions draw you in, inviting you to settle deeper into the world the author has crafted. It’s a book that feels alive and vivid, and despite its slower pace, it somehow feels even more real.

Authentic character

The characters, too, feel wonderfully authentic. From Nilima’s bubbling frustration at her coworker’s every little quirk to Shwetha’s exasperation and love for her subordinates, they are fully fleshed out with their own imperfections and personal histories. The portrayal of queer individuals in the novel adds both depth and flavour, as their queerness is naturally integrated into their identities. It’s simply one part of who they are, which makes the representation feel both authentic and relatable. By normalising queerness in this way, the story reflects the complexity and diversity of real-life experiences, offering a refreshing and grounded perspective.

These aren’t polished, idealised figures; they’re flawed, complicated, and deeply relatable. They feel like the kind of people you’d bump into in your day-to-day life – the annoying coworker, the overwhelmed supervisor, the well-meaning but confused friend. And despite these quirks, you can’t help but like them. They’re all so human, with motivations and insecurities that make them endearing rather than alienating. It’s a true testament to the author’s skill, especially for a debut novel, to make characters feel nuanced and relatable from the start.

As I close the book and take a sip of my now lukewarm tea, the rain outside the window continues to fall steadily. I’m left with the cosy, satisfying feeling I get after finishing a well-loved mystery – the same sense I had after I’ve just wandered through the familiar streets of Bangalore, accompanied by characters who feel like old friends. Despite the book's slower pace at times, its richly drawn descriptions, lively characters, and gripping mystery make it a novel that lingers in your mind, much like the city it portrays – always moving, always evolving, and yet somehow, deeply comforting.

Chikkamma Tours (Pvt) Ltd: A Bibliomystery, Unmana, Tranquebar/Westland.