Atta Galatta Bangalore Literature Festival has announced its shortlists for the 2024 Fiction and Nonfiction Book Prizes. The winners will be announced at the festival which will be held in Bangalore on December 14 and 15.
Here are this year’s shortlisted fiction and nonfiction books:
Fiction
A Woman on a Suitcase, Shazaf Fatima Haider, Penguin India
Chronicle of an Hour and a Half, Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari, Westland
Hurda, Atharva Pandit, Bloomsbury India
Loot: A Novel, Tania James, Penguin Random House
Maria Just Maria, Sandhya Mary, translated from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil, HarperCollins India
Talashnama: The Quest, Ismail Darbesh, translated by from the Bengali by V Ramaswamy, HarperCollins India
Nonfiction
Fire on the Ganges: Life Among the Dead in Banaras, Radhika Iyengar, HarperCollins India.
From Phansi Yard: My Year with the Women of Yerawada, Sudha Bharadwaj, Juggernaut
Snakes, Drugs and Rock ‘n’ Roll: My Early Years, Romulus Whitaker with Janaki Lenin, HarperCollins India
The Day I Became a Runner: A Women’s History of India through the Lens of Sport, Sohini Chattopadhyay, HarperCollins India
The Many Lives of Syeda X: The Story of an Unknown Indian, Neha Dixit, Juggernaut
Why We Die: The New Science of Ageing and Longevity, Venki Ramakrishnan, Hachette