In a previous instalment in this series, we had listened to the entry of the tabla on tracks that included instrumental compositions in vilambit Teentaal. Today, we will observe the manner in which different tabla players enter the musical conversation with the main instrumentalist in instances where the chosen taal is the ten-matra Jhaptaal.

Indeed, each of these tabla players may have responded differently to the same compositions on other occasions. The choice of taal may also invite a different response. But our purpose is to experience the multiple ways in which tabla players may respond to the same rhythmic cycle while accompanying instrumental recitals, and for that, I have chosen three recordings that include performances on different instruments.

The first recording features bansuri maestro Hariprasad Chaurasia and well-known violinist VG Jog in a duet. They present the raag Jog and are accompanied by tabla exponent Mahapurush Mishra. He enters at approximately 4.48” when the theme of the composition is played on the bansuri and violin.

Listeners will note that Mishra establishes the theka or the basic rhythmic canvas of the taal instead of bringing it in after an improvisatory introduction as would be expected. Conversely, the second composition played at medium tempo and set to the 16-matra Teentaal begins after a short tabla section at 14.07”, which establishes the tempo and rhythmic canvas of Teentaal.

Play

The second track has an exposition of the raag Gorakh Kalyan on the santoor by the celebrated Shivkumar Sharma accompanied by well-known tabla player Shafaat Ahmed Khan. In this case, the entry of the tabla is marked by a short tihai extended over one aavartan or cycle of the ten-matra Jhaptaal at 25.20” followed by the theka.

Play

In the last instance, we listen to the famous tabla player Swapan Chaudhuri accompanying the incomparable sarod maestro Ali Akbar Khan. The Jhaptaal composition in the raag Vrindavani Sarang beginning early into this track starts with an improvisatory section of the tabla that ends with a tihai. The theka follows thereafter.

Play

One of India’s leading tabla players, Aneesh Pradhan is a widely recognised performer, teacher, composer and scholar of Hindustani music. Visit his website here .

This article is based on Pradhan’s book Tabla: A Performer’s Perspective.