The longlist of the 10th edition of the Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize was announced on Tuesday.

This year’s jury is chaired by museum curator Alka Pande and comprises author and minister of parliament Shashi Tharoor, installation artist, Samar Jodha, Director Information Services South Asia Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan Anja Riedeberger, authors Shobhaa De and Kunal Basu, and managing director of the Apeejay Surrendra Group Priti Paul.

The 26 longlisted books belong to various categories – such as fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and children’s books – and are in a number of languages.

The shortlist will be announced at the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival between January 10 to 12, 2025, and the winner will be announced in Delhi in March 2025.

The longlisted book covers are: