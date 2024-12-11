Smoky grey clouds sailed across a huge golden moon hanging in an inky sky. After whipping the trees bare and strewing broken branches across the jungle floor, the storm had passed. All that remained were wet leaves dripping with rhythmic plops that echoed loudly in the quiet forest. Moonbeams played hide and seek amidst branches criss-crossing overhead. After the furious tempest, the forest was strangely still. The very air was hushed as if the creatures of the jungle were holding their breath. Yet there was some urgency in the air…a sense that something was about to happen.

A lone owl hooted, “Tu-whit! Tu-whoo! Tuwhit! Tu-whoo!’ That was the signal. A warning, ‘Beware! Beware! Make way! Move away! Here He comes!”

As if on cue, a dark shadow strolled through the tall grass. The king was on the prowl. Herds of deer were quietly munching grass under the leaves. Their ears pricked up and tails flicked. Raised noses delicately sniffed. A ripple went through the herd. In a few graceful leaps, they were gone.

The creatures of the jungle knew this was the usual hour. Games between the hunter and hunted would begin. But tonight…the sport seemed different. Strange scents wafted through the trees. Hidden eyes watched. Who were these dark devils slinking between tree trunks? They were stalking prey, too. But these were not four-legged hunters. Lurching on two legs from tree to tree, they chased the striped shadow in the striped grass.

All of a sudden, a mighty roar shattered the silence…and sent a quivering through the leaves. Drowsy birds fluttered up from their nests, squawking in alarm. High above, monkeys chattered nervously while smaller animals crashed through the bushes in panic. Terror crackled through the entire jungle, waking up creatures that had gone to sleep. More deafening bellows rose to the sky. Then, oddly, trailed into long-drawn howls of pain. The jungle held its breath. Deep-throated groans and whimpers pierced the darkness. Gradually, the grunting and whining died down…becoming fainter and fainter…until finally they ceased altogether.

Once again, silence reigned, but it was a dreadful lull. Every creature in the jungle burrowed deeply into the undergrowth. Terrified, they tried to melt into nothingness. None of them wanted to be the next target of the devils.

Dawn lightened the sky when the hyena stuck out a head. Yellow eyes blinked and his short ears flared. Was it safe? Cautiously, he tiptoed out of the lair. Stepping gingerly across the undergrowth, the scavenger made his way to the spot. The clearing was empty, but the tall grass reeds were broken and flattened across the floor. Clearly, a powerful animal had thrashed in the splintered grass…desperately fighting to live. The hyaena’s eyes glinted as they observed a thick root of the crocodile tree snaking across the ground. It was stained darkly. The hyena padded to it and bent his head. The nostrils flared… Blood! Fresh blood!

Horror mirrored in the tawny eyes as he backed away, staring at the tell-tale sign. Then the hyena raised his head, and a yelping howl split the jungle apart. “Murder! Murder! Murder! A murder in the jungle!”

Excerpted with permission from Murder in the Jungle, Sutapa Basu, Perky Parrot.