Sahitya Akademi announced its annual Sahitya Akademi Awards in 21 languages on Wednesday. Eight books of poetry, three novels, two short story collections, three essays, three literary criticism, one play, and one work of research have won this year’s awards. Awards in Bengali, Dogri and Urdu will be announced later.
Kire’s novel, Spirit Nights, published by Simon and Schuster India, won the award in the English language category. The novel is inspired by a story of darkness narrated by the Chang Naga tribe of Nagaland. Names and incidents are borrowed from the original tale, but it follows the path of fiction to achieve its telling.
The winning writers will receive a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. The award ceremony will be held on March 8, 2025, in Delhi.
The other winners announced so far are:
Assamese: Pharingbore Bator Katha Jane (Poetry), Sameer Tanti
Bodo: Swrni Thakhai (Novel), Aron Raja
Gujarati: Bhagwan-ni Vato (Poetry), Dileep Jhaveri
Hindi: Main Jab Tak Aai Bahar (Poetry), Gagan Gill
Kannada: Nudigala Alivu (Literary criticism), KV Narayana
Kashmiri: Psychiatric Ward (Novel), Sohan Koul
Konkani: Rangtarang (Essays), Mukesh Thali
Maithili: Prabandh Sangrah (Essays), Mahendra Malangia
Malayalam: Pingalakeshini (Poetry), K Jayakumar
Manipuri: Mainu Bora Nungshi Sheirol (Poetry), Haobam Satyabati Devi
Marathi: Vindanche Gadyaroop (Criticism), Sudhir Rasal
Nepali: Chhichimira (Short stories), Yuva Baral
Odia: Bhuti Bhakti Bibhuti (Essays), Baishnab Charan Samal
Punjabi: Sun Gunvanta Sun Budhivanta: Itihaasnama Punjab (Poetry), Paul Kaur
Rajasthani: Gaon Ar Amma (Poetry), Mukut Maniraj
Sanskrit: Bhaskaracaritam (Poetry), Dipak Kumar Sharma
Santali: Seched Sawnta Ren Andha Manmi (Play), Maheswar Soren
Sindhi: Purzo (Short stories), Hundraj Balwani
Tamil: Tirunelveli Ezucciyum Vaa Vuu ci Yum 1908 (Research), AR Venkatachalapathy
Telugu: Deepika (Criticism), Penugonda Lakshminarayana