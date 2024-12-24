Butterflies

Cursed witches

possess the life of butterflies –

colour-dust of each flower

alight on papery wings.

Butterflies – some buzz aflutter

while some suckle nectar.

An emptiness occupies eyes,

hearts melt on petals.

The darkness of lust

seduces colours on wings.

Vagrant glances pin down butterflies

onto the pyre of wilted petals.

Spells of their past lives

force flowers to effervesce in abundance.

The season that ashes the world

tramples creatures into a netherworld.

Two Worlds

We neither escape dawn as a leaflet

nor slave nights as broken emerald stones –

a border between light and dark

tugs potently, our hearts.

We, the toys with mortal features –

flesh, bones, blood and pain, unbearable.

Emptiness obliges

us to explain

to trees, hills and rivers,

about life.

Black decides the world of nothing.

White decides the world of everything.

Emptiness walks with us

our shadows drag us back.

Emptiness sheds the skin of days

but dreams don't let us go wasted.

Heart wants to fly higher than clouds

but the black world wraps it up with purity.

Our body’s shadow devours the sun’s rays

but the white world draws borders to the body

Both worlds make puppets out of us

in their pretentious veil of kindness.

They are transparent –

they wear us too,

dwell on earth with air

as our companions

leaving us orphaned.

Ancestors

Darkness rains

when bats weep in chorus.

Night thickens as katkya

where living beings go back to wombs.

Beyond the sky our ancestors

wait for news from earth.

Fireflies carry

our whereabouts to bloomed stars,

stars turn into buds.

Our ancestors

stash the buds they gathered,

buds turn into golden seeds,

they sow them in the soil of the sky

to harvest human beings.

Note: Katkya means Collyrium.

Cowrie Shell

By the side of footprints on the shores,

the air sings from the cowrie shell

in the graceful nights.

The scary heartbeat of death

and prickly suffering pain,

hide for strength inside the shell.

The warm embrace of love,

and blind horses of happiness

flits from the shell,

awakening the water flies.

Wrecked boats’

unrusted treasure,

fishermen who lost their bodies

weeping in the courtyard of death,

all together sing for the shells.

Shells rustle, crackle

and mingle with the gusts

of wind, and speak

the good and bad of all creatures.

Death

Since my childhood

I saw death as an untouchable.

When death found herself

to be an untouchable

she made the air her chariot,

travelled everywhere

in search of ponds

filled with human blood

to cleanse herself of untouchability.

For years together I

watched her journey.

I heard

that death in her quests

asked farm animals

to sacrifice themselves

for her sake.

In the hamlet, the talk of death

tunnels into my heart

gathering memories of the dead.

Somewhere, sometimes

if death comes face to face

it seems that time has frozen.

In this eternal earth

I wept innumerable tears

for orphaned death.

I thought I would be her companion

but I could not do anything

when I realised

one of us must disappear.

To darkness

I wrote again and again

the same letters

I had written in my imagination

the ink, starlight.

Whenever she decides to wash away

her untouchability,

she touches blood,

blood instantly clots.

Untouchability

never dared come to me.

Waiting for her to come to me

I kept reading the letters

I had written to darkness.

Oh the Forest

Forest, feed me green.

I, a son of you, like many –

the umbilical cord of mine

grounded in your womb,

thin fingers crawl every time into me

when I touch the sand.

Allow me to understand the green.

Green, sing me a song.

I, an echo in the valley,

I lost my words in your forest,

I forfeited my silhouette –

sing for me with my words,

our language needs to echo, great,

sing for me, oh the green

of infinite languages.

The green,

let me discover my ancestor’s remnants

their whole life, they knew your secrets,

you played the game of eclipse with them.

they all have strayed within the game

centuries have passed, show me at least their fossils.

The green,

give voice to the creatures

wandering in your hearts garden.

I want them to speak to me,

I will not harm but gently touch them with my love.

You can speak to me.

I know a little poetry

they would admire you if you allow me to recite.

Oh forest, oh green

nothing has been left on the earth

except for a labyrinth where

We all meet one day and sing to die.

Love’s Quest

At a corner

on the crystal piece of sorrow

love sat alone,

kept on gazing at passers-by

for the best companion.

Animals passed in silence,

footsteps remained clear.

The wind passed by,

dust raised like a coiled snake

filling the eyes.

Rain passed hiding a rainbow,

colours mingled in love tears

when it tried cleaning dust.

Slowly, like a snail,

forest passed with its flowers,

honey fell before love –

like the solitude of the forest.

The human being passed,

a heart full of despair

his appearance scared love.

Finally, it was the turn of death.

It passed, its pale innocent face,

with no clothes.

Love chose death

and denounced its loneliness.

Ramesh Karthik Nayak (Nunnavath Karthik) is the winner of the 2024 Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar in Telugu for his short story collection, Dhavlo. He is the first tribal and youngest Telugu author to be awarded the prize at the age of 26. He is a bilingual poet and short-story writer from Telangana.

Excerpted with permission from Chakmak, Ramesh Karthik Nayak, Red River Press.