Lately, I have found myself completely captivated by zackdfilms, an account that posts animated shorts or reels on a vast range of topics – everything from history and human anatomy to surgical procedures, unusual situations and experiences as well as everyday phenomena.

What sets this account apart is the seamless blend of high-quality graphics and audio description, transforming these short videos into more than just informational content. They pull you in, making a piece of information or an event almost tangible, allowing viewers to visualise and truly feel.

However, I have realised that, despite feeling informed, the information I gain from these reels is often superficial. I consume large amounts of content quickly, but retain very little. Each new reel pushes the previous one out of memory, and I find myself forgetting what I learned moments ago.

This overdose of fleeting information leaves me more distracted than enlightened.