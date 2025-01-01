The worst thing about social media platform algorithms can also be the best thing about it. Provided you can successfully lead it up the garden path by refusing to be distracted by reels featuring cats, golden retrievers, hilarious violence inflicted on humans by animals and/or urban monuments, and, if truth must be told, underwear colour.

This I did but resolutely ignoring everything except reels featuring goals scored by the team I have supported ever since I declared my allegiance to The Beatles in teenage: Liverpool. Now, over the past few years – since the algorithm came to life – Liverpool has had to play second, third or even fifth fiddle to the juggernauts: Manchester City in the English Premier League, and Real Madrid in the Champions League, both of them teams I do not wish well (notwithstanding the fact that City manager Pep Guardiola coached Leo Messi at Barcelona in his prime).

But so far this season, 2024-2025, we’re top of the pops in both the EPL and the Champions League, and if this is not the time to let the brain be rotted by goals scored by Liverpool in general and (all hail the king) Mo Salah in particular, when will it ever be? And so, whenever I stray to social media, what do I find but a glorious succession of clips featuring Liverpool and their goals.

Best of all, many of these are not even official videos, but shot from the stands by fans. They provide the views that the Liverpool supporter in me longs for (one day, I intend to shoot some of these). And so, bring on the brain rot, and may it last at least till Liverpool score the prime double of the EPL and the Champions League. With sides of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.