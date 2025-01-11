The shortlist of the 10th edition of the Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize was announced on Friday. The winner will be announced in Delhi in March 2025.

This year’s jury is chaired by museum curator Alka Pande and comprises author and member of parliament Shashi Tharoor, installation artist Samar Jodha, Director Information Services South Asia Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan Anja Riedeberger, authors Shobhaa De and Kunal Basu, and managing director of the Apeejay Surrendra Group Priti Paul.

The shortlisted covers are: