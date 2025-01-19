There is a well-known adage: “You can choose your friends, but not your neighbours.”

This phrase is often used to describe the complexities of relationships between neighbouring countries, particularly when tensions escalate. Neighbours are akin to conjoined twins, sharing certain inevitable elements – natural disasters, the spread of diseases, political instability, cross-border smuggling, and crimes that easily spill over boundaries. Even unintentional incidents, such as fishermen drifting into each other’s territorial waters, underscore the intricacies of such relationships.

The internationally-recognised mechanism to manage and mitigate these issues is diplomacy, conducted through diplomatic channels by the respective diplomats. However, when all diplomatic engagements fail to resolve disputes, armed conflict often becomes inevitable. Even during times of war, diplomats work tirelessly behind the scenes to de-escalate tensions and restore peace.

In the public eye, the difference between a soldier and a diplomat is stark: One represents conflict, the other peace. While foreign military personnel may evoke mixed reactions in a host country, diplomats are generally welcomed as messengers of goodwill, aiming to enhance bilateral relations. Upon completing their assignments, diplomats often leave behind a legacy of friendship and goodwill – unless, of course, they are declared persona non grata.

Having served as a diplomat for nearly 35 years in 12 countries across Europe and the Asia-Pacific – seven of which were as an ambassador or high commissioner, including concurrent accreditations to three countries – I always viewed my core mission as strengthening Bangladesh’s relations with those nations.

My approach was not to prioritise Bangladesh’s interests selfishly but to identify mutual benefits through the lens of the host country’s hopes and aspirations. With assertiveness, I can claim that I was largely successful in my objectives through my approach .

Throughout my career and even in retirement, I have never harboured ill feelings toward the countries I served in. Instead, I have continued to highlight their positive aspects through my writings and speeches while advocating for stable and balanced relationships. I believe I left behind a reservoir of goodwill among the officials and social elites I interacted with.

A diplomat is remembered for their contributions to strengthening ties between their home country and the host nation. For instance, Archer Blood, the US Consul General in East Pakistan during Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War, remains a revered figure in Bangladesh.

Defying the policy of his own government, he persistently urged Washington to support the Bengali cause for freedom, democracy, and independence. While President Nixon and Secretary of State Kissinger ignored his advice, Archer remained steadfast in his principles and ultimately resigned from his position.

Today, while Nixon and Kissinger are viewed with derision in Bangladesh, Archer is remembered with immense respect and gratitude.

Fast-forward to the present: Since August 5, 2024, when Sheikh Hasina fled to India in the face of an unprecedented mass uprising, India has abruptly shifted its stance towards Bangladesh from “best friend” to “worst enemy.”

Without delving into the details of how and why this happened or assigning blame, what has shocked me most is the conduct of certain former Indian high commissioners to Bangladesh. Rather than acting as voices of reason, some have resorted to inflammatory rhetoric, fueling an already volatile situation.

Listening to their commentary, one would think they were advocating for an immediate military intervention in Bangladesh. Their falsehoods, misinformation, and disinformation seem to compete with the sensationalist Indian media, both mainstream and social, as they position themselves as champions of Hindutva.

Such behaviour is unbecoming of seasoned diplomats, who should have used their networks in Bangladesh to understand the situation and counsel their government to act prudently. Unfortunately, this was not part of their agenda.

That said, not all Indian diplomats harbour such myopic views.

India has an abundance of brilliant diplomats with high moral standards. One such individual is my old friend, Shiv Shankar Menon, a former Foreign Secretary and National Security Advisor of India. During a private visit to India in 2013, I had a candid conversation with him about India’s Bangladesh policy.

I warned him that the one-party-oriented approach India was pursuing at the expense of the majority of Bangladesh’s population would backfire. He agreed with my assessment and admitted that while he had tried to change this approach, a powerful political figure opposed the shift. Unfortunately, India’s policy remained unchanged, and its aggressive posturing has only made matters worse for Bangladesh, which, it seems, was India’s true intention.

It is regrettable that, while Bangladesh has many former diplomats with firsthand experience in India, most have chosen to remain silent during this critical time. Equally concerning is the tendency of some Indian diplomats to view Bangladesh’s every action – whether purchasing submarines from China or collaborating on infrastructure development – as a threat to India.

Such paranoia has not only tarnished India’s image in its neighbourhood but also diminished its standing on the global stage. It is high time for the Indian government to reassess its foreign policy, particularly its much-vaunted “Neighbourhood First” policy, which has devolved into a farce.

As both Bangladesh’s foreign affairs advisor and army chief have emphasised, India and Bangladesh share a common future and need each other for mutual progress. This can only be achieved through mutual understanding, respect, and cooperation, rooted in the principles of sovereignty and independence.

Just as India’s foreign minister often asserts the country’s right to pursue an autonomous foreign policy, Bangladesh, too, has the sovereign right to determine its own path.

Ashraf ud Doula is a former Secretary and has served as Bangladesh’s Ambassador and High Commissioner to several countries.

This article was first published on Dhaka Tribune.