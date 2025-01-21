Crocus, primroses,

in locked-down Square Léopold

Achille. The plague spring.

Rana sent me a photo

of police on Hamra Street

enforcing curfew.

The boy I watched on the

roof of the refugee

squat was locked down already,

daily, among washing lines.

– MH, 29 March 20200

Daily lines burgeon

on Louis Blanc pavements, each sprout

five feet from the next:

human unblossoms outside

baker-butcher-grocers’ doors.

One out for one in;

gloved, masked, sanitised before

and after each yield.

The pigeons strutting the same

sidewalks heed no distancing.

– 30 March 2020

“Distance between us …”

she wrote long ago, and then

made it permanent.

Charpentier, Vêpres à la Vierge

(while I’m doing the dishes)

on the comforting

old squat black CD player:

for a moment, there’s

connection, if only with

that perplexed self, desiring.

– MH, 30 March 2020

That desire for self

to be more, more than terra

firma for virus

settlements, begets fresh creeds.

Parisians grunt and wheeze praise

to Lord Jogging, while

roaming forlorn as our streets.

Romans hymn and drum

Volare from balconies.

Jack Bernhardt downs ten thousand,

yes, minutes of Bones –

libation of eyes and wits

to fair Agent Booth.

The right mantra for lúc lác

spurs my quest across the net.

– KN, 31 March 2020

Across the street, a

girl stands lengthily at the

window, smoking and

looking at empty sidewalks,

sun-soaked on April first.

I wished the tourists

would disappear. Now they’re gone.

Watch what you wish for!

In purdah, in quarantine,

I dice one more aubergine.

– MH, 1 April 2020

Aubergine, once more.

Braised, bartha-ed, basil-and-beef-

fried, in any form …

The thought invades aurous noons,

leaves sharp pugmarks on my dreams

these still-wintry nights.

Preschoolers play COVID-Age

tag in our courtyard:

not more than two at a time,

and “catch” with an out-flung glove.

– KN, 3 April 2020

We drove out to the

place they called Karantina

where crews of ships from

Europe once waited forty

days to be declared plague-free.

Desolate still, but

in a lonely high-rise, in

a vast gallery,

the ninety-year-old painter’s

new gouaches, texts, tapestries.

Afterward, a huge

Armenian lunch in Bourj

Hammoud with my two

young friends, nobody knowing

quarantine was just starting.

– MH, 3 April 2020

Bedlam just started

here, N writes from New Delhi’s

migrant worker camps.

How will they lockdown millions

who have neither doors nor roof?

Millions who must walk

many moons to reach a home

to self-isolate.

Prime Minister Modi bids

his nation to light candles.

President Macron,

meanwhile, warned us off facemasks

unless really ill.

Spring: the dearth, in my two lands,

of roses for all the graves.

– KN, 4 April 2020

Excerpted with permission from A Different Distance: A Renga, Marilyn Hacker and Karthika Nair, Context/Westland.