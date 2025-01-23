The Banaras Lit Fest has announced the longlists in fiction, nonfiction, poetry and translation categories for its 2025 book awards. Besides English, the awards are also given to Hindi language books.

The shortlist will be announced on February 9. The winners in each category will receive a cash prize of Rs 51,000, along with a certificate and a trophy, during the festival which will be held in Varanasi between March 7 and March 9.

The longlisted books in each category are:

Ruskin Bond Award for Fiction

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Award for Nonfiction

Sarojini Naidu Award for Poetry

Rabindranath Tagore Award for Translation

Disclosure: Sayari Debnath is senior writer for the Books and Ideas section of Scroll.