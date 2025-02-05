SouthernBio Report – File No. 786

Survey Assignment: “Bovid X”

To Be Conducted by: Apprentice Maria Samson Nafis Rahim

Recent AutoTrack analysis in Zone H of the Western Ghats Ecological Reserve has detected evidence of an unidentified member of the Bovidae family. The data suggests that this species is likely nocturnal, but there have been no confirmed sightings or images to date. Due to its elusive nature, it is unclear whether it is a solitary individual or part of a larger population. Zone H is classified as a low-risk area, with no resident population of armored boars or other potentially aggressive wildlife. Consequently, this Survey is classified as a Level 1 assignment and deemed suitable for an apprentice researcher by the SouthernBio Senior Research Team.

“What will you do in the case of a geolocator malfunction?” Mr Magizhan asked, watching expectantly across the table. The SouthernBio office room was muggy with the approaching monsoon, and two untouched glasses of nannari sarbath collected condensation between them.

To Nafis’s chagrin, she was still recalibrating during the assessment. The sickle-shaped magnetoreceptors in her temples were hot from post-procedure dizziness, and she regretted waiting until the day of her Survey to get the routine neural bioenhancement updates.

“I would…” Nafis stalled and avoided eye contact while she loaded the geolocator user manual with her EyeLens. “I would…”

Mr Magizhan removed his cap and sighed. “Nafis, please try not to use Link while answering these questions.”

“Sorry, sir,” she said quietly, glancing left to close out the Link tab, embarrassed that her mentor had noticed.

“We wouldn’t have approved you for the Survey assignment if we didn’t believe you were capable,” Mr Magizhan said. “You’ve demonstrated that in the past year. But if you find yourself in a serious situation, you may not have time to use Link. Understand?”

“I understand, sir.”

“Just remember the safety protocols.” Mr Magizhan finally took a sip of the sarbath, his round face crinkling in delight from his favourite summer drink. “What are you waiting for? Enjoy the day!”

Nafis saw her way out, the automated bamboo door sliding shut behind her.

Nafis knew she’d find Maria in the reading lounge. Sunlight flooded the newly renovated room from the glass window facing the rainforest, and solar-powered fans kept the area at a pleasant temperature. Holophotos of SouthernBio research teams idly moved across the wall.

The downtime was a treat after a hectic few months at SouthernBio. For the past decade, new species had been emerging rapidly throughout the Western Ghats Protected Reserve, in what had come to be known as the Deccan Bloom. Summer after summer, SouthernBio researchers had their hands full documenting new species and the evolving ecosystem. Now, after an intense season of data processing, there was finally time to focus on independent projects again.

Maria was sitting on the jute sofa, absorbed in study. In their lap was the book On Widespread Cybernetic Enhancements to Adapt to a Heating World by the legendary Professor Samson. “What are you listening to?” Nafis asked.

“Oh hi!” Maria said, closing out a hologram. Their EyeLens refocused to look at Nafis.

“Some historical archive media from the Heating era – I was trying to see if there was anything similar to the Cyanofication during that time, but I got sidetracked.”

“Did you find anything interesting?”

Maria twirled a plait between their tattooed fingers. “Yes, but we can talk about it later – don’t you leave for the Survey soon?”

“Later tonight, if all goes as planned,” Nafis replied. Everything was packed and ready: DNA vitascanner, vials, clothes for three days, nutrition packs, first-aid, a lighter, a machete for clearing brush, and a tranquilliser gun just in case. These days, fieldwork surveys in the Western Ghats Ecological Reserve were rare opportunities, often limited to experienced researchers due to the rising risks: armoured boar attacks and new varieties of fast-growing carnivorous vines had made the terrain increasingly hazardous.

Maria mused. “We’ve been waiting for this moment for over a year now? It’s really happening.”

“Remember how we would beg the senior researchers to let us go on a Survey?”

“You were the one doing all the begging! Serves you right though, they could hardly trust you after you locked yourself in the leopard enclosure.”

“It was an honest mistake!” Nafis protested.

“Three times, Nafis! No matter, you’ll graduate from the apprenticeship before me,” Maria said teasingly.

Nafis felt a pang of melancholy—she and Maria were supposed to graduate together. They had eagerly anticipated this opportunity for months. But when her friend’s father’s condition suddenly worsened a few weeks ago, Maria deferred the opportunity to spend time with him.

Unlike other ailments easily managed by advancements in medical technology, the Cyanofication was resistant to all treatments, and most patients succumbed within a year. Nafis’s parents had been among the first victims of Cyanofication when the Deccan Bloom first introduced a host of new microorganisms and vectors of disease. Now, with Maria’s father sick, Nafis felt a heavy foreboding, bracing herself for the inevitability to come.

“Anyway, since I won’t see you all weekend, how about we get dinner together?” Nafis said, keeping her tone upbeat.

Maria nodded enthusiastically in agreement.

Not long after, Nafis and Maria pedalled the boat-bike in tandem. The partially solar-powered boat-bikes required minimal effort, and within minutes they zoomed past the research compound and into the town’s bustling main junction. They floated past street vendors and small shops perched on stilts, the cool evening breeze a welcome relief after being indoors all day. In the sunset, the canals reflected multicoloured holograms displaying road and shop signs. Thatched-roof restaurants and cafes sprawled in every direction, and the town seemed to savour the balmy, rainless evening. Families and friends gathered on bamboo stools enjoying snacks, drinks, and fruits as they overlooked the waterways and surrounding paddy fields.

Maria and Nafis slowed the boat-bike to dock in front of their favourite seafood stall. While the coast was still distant, ultra-fast solar Maglev trains meant the saltwater fish at Anbu Anna’s was as fresh as a beachside vendor’s.

“One mathi meen fry, one kanava fry, Anbu Anna! Thank you!”

Minutes later, they were eagerly fanning their mouths in a rush to eat piping hot food from the banana leaf. Anbu Anna’s fish fry stand was somewhat of a ritual for them, always sharing meals and giggling about something or other.

Sitting on a bench facing the canal, Nafis passed Maria an herbal cigarillo after dinner.

“Maria,” Nafis started, “I really wish you could be the one – ”

“Come on, I’m the one that wanted you to go in my place!”

“I know. But I just…”

“You’ll tell me all about it, right?”

“Of course.”

They stared quietly at the holographic ad as it flickered over the water. Teachings of Local Legend, Shaykha Mumtaj. Tune in to the Divine this Summer. The sparkling neon green text circled a rotating 3D rendering of Shaykha Mumtaj’s smiling moon-like face.

“Those Shaykha Mumtaj promotions are everywhere,” Nafis groaned.

“Did you know that she and Professor Samson were contemporaries? I only recently found out. Turns out they inspired each other’s work. It’s what made me want to take a look at the interviews she did with the historical archive earlier.”

“No way? I thought Shaykha Mumtaj was into metaphysical woo-woo. And Professor Samson was… you know, science.”

“You’d be surprised at the overlap,” Maria mused, “Oh! That reminds me. I heard there’s an old dargah in Zone H, in the old-growth area. Like, thousands of years old. It’s supposed to be haunted or something.”

Nafis was mid-inhale and tried to stifle her laughter, but Maria’s serious expression sent her into a fit of giggles. The smoke heated her lungs, but the lung bioenhancements prevented her from coughing. This FirstGen Enhancement, originally developed to protect against wildfires during the dry season by preventing irritation, burns, and carbon monoxide poisoning, now proved handy for evening smokes.

“So, what, I’m going to be tormented by the spirit of an ancient maulana?” Nafis said.

Maria shrugged. “I’m just saying, stay safe.”

“Recite two couplets about eternal longing, and I will leave you be!”

They both laughed. A pause.

“How’s Uncle doing?” Nafis asked. She saw Maria’s father nearly every day when she dropped Maria off, but he was usually asleep, worn out from his anti-Cyano tinctures.

Maria glanced down at their shoes before answering. “He’s in the later stages. You’ve seen the blue skin... it’s a miracle he still remembers me at this point.”

Nafis’ heart sank. The later stages. “Well, it’s a blessing that he does,” Nafis said softly. Her own parents stopped recognizing her after the seventh month. “How are you feeling?”

“Alright. Exhausted, but I count my blessings each day, you know?”

“It’s hard to see a loved one like that.”

“It is.”

Passing the cigarillo back and forth, they sat in quiet contemplation. Their eyes drifted to the distant, shadowy mountains beyond the shimmering water plains, bathed in the soft glow of the stars above.

Excerpted with permission from ‘File No. 786 [The Night Journey]’ by Hameedha Khan in The Blaft Book of Anti-Caste SF, edited by RT Samuel, Rakesh Khanna, and Rashmi Ruth Devadasan, Blaft Publications.