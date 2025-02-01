Constantly in the public eye, Pope Francis is instantly recognisable across the globe, and his likeness adorns t-shirts, mugs, calendars, bookmarks, medals and jewellery, among other things. Too conservative for some, not conservative enough for others, he is the face of the modern Catholic Church.

Yet it has not always been this way. It was only with Pope Pius IX in the mid-19th century that the papacy would become so visible. He was the first to have his picture widely displayed in Catholic households. This was facilitated by mass manufacturing techniques, which enabled cheap books and pictures to be distributed. As a result, the face of Pius IX was better known than any pope before him and a more “popular” image of the papacy took shape.

The man behind the Pope

We have reached an important milestone in that process with the publication of Hope: The Autobiography, claimed to be “the first written by a sitting pope” . Originally intended to only be published after his death, instead, it arrives at the start of an important jubilee year within the Catholic Church, which Pope Francis has designated the theme of “ hope .”

Co-written with author Carlo Musso, who has worked with the Pope on several publications before, it claims to be “powerful and intimate, inspiring and full of stories never told before”.

Those wishing to know more about the Pope’s personality will certainly find much of interest. He was a child who was never top of the class at school but worked hard; a football and basketball fan who also enjoyed stamp collecting; and an adult with a passion for classical music.

Readers will be struck by the unflinching nature of Pope Francis’s reflections on his life. He often casts himself as impatient, melancholy, self-conscious, periodically anti-social, anxious, and deeply remorseful towards those he had slighted (even accidentally).

Many stories also highlight the pope as contrarian, unafraid to break with long-established traditions, including those immediately invoked after his election. His refusal to live in the Apostolic Palace due to it being too isolated (“not even the pope can save himself alone,” he quips), and his rejection of a limousine in favour of a blue Ford Focus to travel around Rome are just two highlights of his attitude.

The book is littered with pictures of family events and key moments of his life and papacy, some not seen before, that add to the intimate nature of the account. His opinions on the clerical sex abuse crisis (“with shame and repentance, the Church must seek pardon”), as well as his views on the role of women in the Church (“the Church is female”) and the war in Ukraine (“the people of Ukraine have not only been invaded but have been martyred”), will undoubtedly grab the most attention.

However, it is in the quieter and more personal moments that an intimate picture of the personality and perspective of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the man who became Pope Francis, emerges.

Those seeking an autobiography in the strictest sense of the word might be taken aback by the format and structure of the book. Not rigidly chronological, it often alternates between life narrative and spiritual and moral reflection on contemporary issues.

Lessons in morality

Often this approach provides a deep insight into the priorities that would come to shape Francis’s papacy. In recalling his upbringing in Argentina and his family’s migration from Italy, we come to understand more about his consistent highlighting of the plight of migrant communities.

His aversion to warfare and his focus on the necessity of peace is revealed too in conversations when he was growing up. “If I had heard about World War I from the lips of my grandfather, I learned about the second one in Buenos Aires from the stories of many immigrants who arrived after that new carnage, or to escape from it.” Following these stories with a call to justice for the marginalised in a world undergoing a “globalisation of indifference” thus feels like a natural consequence of his own experience.

Yet at other times, the narrative suffers at the expense of its companion lesson in morality. A chapter on his time training for the priesthood, for example, uses the fact that he could not become a missionary in Japan due to his weak health to pivot into a discussion of Hiroshima and the suffering of children in war zones.

The narrative bounces from 1963 back to 1945 and then forward to 2019 in half a dozen pages, before returning to the narrative of his training in 1963. The result is sometimes slightly jarring for the reader expecting a clearer chronology.

Occasional structural weaknesses aside, Hope: The Autobiography is a landmark moment in the history of the papacy. Revealing, honest and, above all, humble, the book casts an insightful light on the personality of the Pope as well as the demands of the papacy.

“I feel I have a reputation I do not deserve, a public esteem of which I am not worthy,” he admits at one point. Whether you agree with him or not, Pope Francis will undoubtedly be remembered as the pope that allowed us, for the first time, to enjoy a more intimate account of one of the most influential and mysterious of positions.

Hope, Pope Francis, translated from the Italian by Richard Dixon, Penguin Random House.

Liam Temple is an Assistant Professor in the History of Catholicism, Durham University.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.