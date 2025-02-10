The outcome of the 2025 Delhi State Assembly election represents more than just a change in party power, as the Bharatiya Janata Party scored an impressive victory over the Aam Aadmi Party. It shows that a growing number of wealthy individuals are emerging as key political players.

Just under half the members (44%) of the new house declared assets of Rs 10 crore and above, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms. An additional 13% of MLAs in the 70-member fall within the Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore bracket.

Three MLAs in the new house are billionaires.

This shift raises important questions about the influence of money in politics and its impact on policy-making, particularly in an environment where electoral success increasingly appears to favour those with substantial financial resources.

Number of billionaire MLAs Year Total MLAs Billionaire MLAs 2020 70 1 2025 70 3 Source: Association for Democratic Reforms

One of the most striking indicators of this financial transformation is the number of billionaire MLAs in the Delhi legislative assembly.

In the 2020 elections, only one of the 70 MLAs could be classified as a billionaire. The jump to three in 2025 suggests that there is an increasing tendency for wealthy individuals to enter politics.

MLAs' assets Assets Number of MLAs % in the house Rs 10 crore and above 31 44 Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore 9 13 Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore 21 30 Rs 20 Lakhs to Rs 1 crore 7 10 Less than Rs 20 Lakhs 2 3 Source: Association for Democratic Reforms

Fifty seven percent of MLAs have assets of more than Rs 5 crore. Those with declared assets between Rs 1 crore and Rs 5 crore account for about a third of the winners.

Only 10% have assets ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore, while a scant 3% possess assets worth less than Rs 20 lakhs

This disparity highlights that electoral success in 2025 was closely tied to wealth. It suggests that financial resources not only help in mounting a campaign but may also influence voter perceptions and choices.

Of course, the increasing wealth of Delhi’s MLAs is not a phenomenon confined to this election cycle. It is part of a trend that spans nearly two decades. In 2008, the average assets of MLAs stood at Rs 3.05 crore.

Average value of MLAs’ assets Year Average assets Number of MLAs 2008 Rs 3.05 crore 68 2013 Rs 10.83 crore 70 2015 Rs 6.29 crore 70 2020 Rs 14.29 crore 70 2025 Rs 22.04 crore 70 Source: Association for Democratic Reforms

Over a span of 17 years, the average assets of elected representatives have increased more than sevenfold. This dramatic escalation likely reflects the soaring costs associated with contesting elections, as well as the growing importance of personal financial resources in achieving political success.

The trend also raises concerns that as the cost of entering politics continues to escalate, the system may increasingly favour those with the means to invest heavily in their campaigns, marginalising candidates from less affluent backgrounds.

An examination of the financial trajectories of re-elected MLAs between the 2020 and 2025 elections reveals interesting insights into the role of incumbency in asset accumulation.

The overall average assets of re-elected MLAs increased from approximately Rs 7.05 crore in 2020 to Rs 8.84 crore in 2025 – a 25% increase. However, when this data is dissected by political party, notable differences emerge.

For re-elected AAP MLAs, average assets increased from Rs 2.36 crore in 2020 to Rs 3.42 crores in 2025, marking an increase of nearly 45%. By contrast, BJP MLAs saw their average assets rise from Rs 15.24 crores in 2020 to Rs 18.31 crores in 2025, an increase of about 20.

Although AAP incumbents experienced a higher percentage growth, the value of the assets of BJP re-elected MLAs continues to be significantly higher.

Average assets of reelected MLAs, 2020 and 2025 Party in Delhi assembly 2025 Re-elected MLAs Average assets in 2020 Average assets in 2025 Increase AAP 14 Rs 2.36 crore Rs 3.42 crore 44.98% BJP 8 Rs 15.24 crore Rs 18.31 crore 20.11% Total 22 Rs 7.05 crore Rs 8.84 core 25.39% Source: Association for Democratic Reforms

This disparity suggests that while the rate of wealth accumulation might be faster for some, the overall financial advantage remains firmly with those who already have substantial resources.

It is possible that factors such as income sources, investment portfolios or even the benefits of incumbency have contributed to these differences, further underlining the complex interplay between wealth and political success.

The financial divide between the two major political parties in Delhi is even more pronounced when the declared assets of winning candidates are compared directly.

In the 2025 elections, BJP candidates, who won a decisive 48 seats in the 70-member house, declared average assets of approximately Rs 28.60 crore. By contrast, AAP candidates, who secured 22 seats, had an average asset value of around Rs 7.74 crore.

The average asset value of all winning candidates stood at Rs 22.04 crores, a figure that is heavily influenced by the financial heft of the BJP winners.

Average assets of MLAs, party wise Party Number of MLAs Average assets BJP 48 Rs 28 crore + AAP 22 Rs 7 crore + Total 70 Rs 22 crore + Source: Association for Democratic Reforms

This disparity, where BJP candidates possess more than 3.5 times the declared assets of their AAP counterparts, underscores a significant resource imbalance.

When electoral success is so closely tied to financial might, there is a real danger that political representation could become skewed in favour of more affluent individuals. There is a risk that the interests of the affluent may be over-represented, while the voices of less wealthy citizens are increasingly marginalised.

As the debate over the influence of wealth in politics intensifies, it becomes ever more crucial to safeguard the principles of equality and fairness that underpin a vibrant democratic society.

Nirmanyu Chouhan is a researcher of socio-political issues, especially voter behavior and identity politics.