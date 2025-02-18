Kalinga Literary Festival announced the winners of its 2025 Book Awards on February 15. The awards were presented in seven categories in English and five in Hindi. Each winner was given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a trophy.
In addition to these, book awards will also be presented in Sanskrit and Odia at the Kalinga Literary Festival which will be held in Bhubaneswar between March 21 and 23.
The winners in each category are:
English language winners
Nonfiction:
Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore's Interregnum (1760-1799), Vikram Sampath, Penguin India
The Sherpa Trail: Stories from Darjeeling and Beyond, Nandini Purandare and Deepa Balsavar, Roli Books
Fiction:
The Girl with the Seven Lives, Vikas Swarup, Simon and Schuster India
The Enclave, Rohit Manchanda, Harper Collins India
Poetry: I’ll Have It Here, Jeet Thayil, HarperCollins India
Business: Digital Fortunes: A Value Investor’s Guide to the New Economy, Smarak Swain, Bloomsbury India
Translation: Ten Days of the Strike: Selected Stories, Sandipan Chattopadhyay, translated from Bengali by Arunava Sinha, HarperCollins India
Debut Writing: The Many Lives of Syeda X: The Story of an Unknown Indian, Neha Dixit, Juggernaut
Children’s Literature: Laxmi Panda: The Story of Netaji’s Youngest Spy, Savie Karnel, Westland
Hindi language winners
Non-Fiction: Over the Top: OTT ka Mayajaal, Anant Vijay, Prabhat Prakashan
Fiction:
Vanya, Manisha Kulsherstha, Rajpal and Sons
Kissagram, Prabhat Ranjan, Rajpal and Sons
Poetry: Dharm Wah Naav Nahin, Shirish Kumar Maurya, Rajkamal Prakashan
Translation: Charu, Chivar Aur Charya, Pradeep Das, translated by Sujata Shiven, Penguin India
Debut Writing: Chakka Jaam, Gautam Choubey, Rajkamal Prakashan
Special Citation: Gaanv Se Bees Postcard, Shiv Balak Misra, Westland/Eka
Disclosure: Arunava Sinha edits the Book & Ideas section of Scroll.