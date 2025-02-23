Asad Rahmani is an ornithologist and environmentalist who works for the protection of endangered species. His memoir, Living with Birds, captures his experiences and wisdom from decades of fieldwork. In a conversation with Scroll, Rahmani revealed the passion that drives him to advocate for wildlife and protect India’s birdlife. Excerpts from the interview:

What inspired you to write Living with Birds, and how did you so effectively encapsulate such a diverse and extensive experience into a concise memoir?

Since childhood, I have had a passion for reading and writing. My first “letter” was published in the Pioneer newspaper in Lucknow when I was 20 years old. Since then, I have written over 600 popular articles, letters to editors, editorials, book reviews, forewords, prefaces, and nearly 200 scientific papers and short notes. Additionally, I have also authored 26 books, and now working on my 27th book which will primarily focus on my fieldwork.

Several friends encouraged me to write my memoir, so when Juggernaut offered to publish it in mid-2023, I accepted their offer. I began working on my book on August 1, 2023 and completed the first draft in nine months. For the past 45 to 50 years, I have maintained a diary and field notebooks that have helped me revisit my old memories and experiences.

Anita Mani, my editor, did a wonderful job with editing. I am grateful to her. The original text was significantly longer, but she edited and revised it to 345 pages. Most of the credit should go to her.

Looking back on your career, what do you consider your most memorable and unforgettable fieldwork experience?

In a career spanning nearly 50 years of fieldwork, it will be difficult to pinpoint one “memorable and unforgettable fieldwork experience”, since I have had many. However, I particularly cherish my work at the Karera Bustard Sanctuary during summer months when the great Indian bustards were breeding, with temperatures ranging from 45-49 degrees Celsius. Despite the challenges faced by limited facilities, I enjoyed my work as the bustards revealed their secret breeding behaviour in the wild, which had not been studied previously.

Similarly, in Nannaj, Solapur, the small population of bustards gradually accepted me as part of their landscape. I spent each day observing them while sitting in the open. After three years, I experienced a remarkable moment when two male bustards approached us while foraging, coming as close as 50 metres away. They were aware of our presence, yet they did not flee. It was an exhilarating experience to feel accepted by a species as part of its life.

What challenges did you encounter while conducting field research on birds?

During my field research on birds, I didn’t encounter many significant challenges.

However, one major issue we faced was the lack of an appropriate vehicle for surveys and reaching remote survey areas. The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) provided me with an 18-year-old vehicle that I had to use while travelling all over India in the 1980s. Additionally, funding was also limited, as projects during that time had limited funds. We also lacked modern technology such as GPS, telemetry, computers, laptops, mobile phones. Despite these challenges, it was still a fun experience.

What are some lesser-known bird species in India that are at risk of extinction?

India is home to a variety of bird species that are at risk of extinction, particularly those inhabiting grassland and wetland areas. Some of the lesser-known species include the Black-breasted Parrotbill, Slender-billed Babbler, Indian Courser, Common Sandgrouse, Rock Bush-Quail, and Manipur Bush-Quail. Additionally, many species are also endemic to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the Western Ghats such as the Nicobar Scops Owl, Andaman Serpent Eagle, Nilgiri Laughingthrush and Nilgiri Pipit.

The list of species in need of attention is extensive. To address this issue, we need young scientists and conservationists to focus on these birds, as well as other vulnerable taxa including amphibians, freshwater fishes, reptiles, smaller mammals, insects and plants.

What message do you have for the young biologist hitting the field soon?

If you are not genuinely interested in wildlife biology, it's important to consider whether this career path is right for you. Those who are passionate about the field should spend as much time as possible outdoors to collect data effectively. In addition to focusing on your primary subject, take field notes on related topics, and maintain a daily logbook, as this knowledge may prove valuable in your work. While we do need modern equipment and technology, there is still no substitute for a pen, notebook and a binocular. If you have these three simple things, and passion, you can become a good naturalist and conservationist.

Additionally, it’s vital to read widely – not only within your own field, but also across a variety of subjects, including history, biogeography, culture, literature, biographies, poetry, and science.

How do you see this book inspiring readers, including those with no background in ornithology or wildlife?

I believe in bringing science and conservation to people in a language they understand. While it may be easy for scientists to write technical papers filled with arcane jargon, complex statistics and intricate discussions or conclusions, it is much more challenging to communicate that same knowledge in a way that’s understandable to the general public. We need more scientists to write popular science articles, especially in the field of conversation. If people are to engage in conservation efforts, we must communicate in a way that resonates with them. The role of regional languages is particularly important in this regard. I hope my book will be translated into Hindi and other languages so that it can reach a much wider audience.

In my book, I encourage young people to pursue careers in subjects they are genuinely interested in, rather than sticking to the conventional paths of becoming a doctor, engineer, or pursuing an MBA. While I have no issue with those who choose to be doctors or engineers – I believe they should be happy in their work – career choices should not be driven by societal expectations or financial motivations. One should choose a career based on personal interest and passion. I have been happy throughout my life because I have always worked in fields that interest me. When your work aligns with your passion, you will find joy in it. I often feel like I’ve been on a “holiday” for the last 50 years!

There are numerous ways for people to participate in conservation, both directly and indirectly.

Even those who are not in the conservation field can contribute by supporting organisations dedicated to conservation. This can be done through financial donations, or by offering assistance in other ways. I call it a “vicarious conservation”.

Many individuals cannot actively participate in conservation activities due to their work commitments, but they can still support NGOs, schools, colleagues, or institutions involved in conservation activities. For instance, one sponsors a nature library or funds field trips for students to protected areas, or helps a local NGO protect a wetland or grassland. Supporting local communities by purchasing their products, sponsoring the education of children living in or providing high-yielding dairy cows can help reduce grazing pressure.

You have made significant contributions to the conservation of endangered species in India, particularly vultures and the Great Indian Bustard, shuttling across field stations. What are the main challenges facing the conservation of the Great Indian Bustard today, and how can we effectively address them?

The Great Indian Bustard (GIB) inhabits a large landscape of open grasslands, but these landscapes have undergone significant changes, leading to numerous challenges. The main issue is habitat modification – we do not have large natural habitats left; aside from the Desert National Park, and the Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer, there are few remaining habitats and even in these areas, GIB survives in small numbers. The Deccan plains, once home to the highest density of GIB, have been completely transformed by crop fields, irrigation channels, towns and villages, windmills, high-tension wires and overgrazing. As a landscape-dependent species, where do we have large intact landscapes with marginal farming, grasslands and open areas for the bustards and other wildlife?

Even in Rajasthan, windmills and high-tension wires pose a significant threat not only to the GIB but also to many large birds. Studies conducted by BNHS and Wildlife Institute of India (WII) have identified a few areas where high-tension wires should be placed underground. But no actions have been taken so far. These studies have identified nearly 20,000 sq km where no new windmill or solar panel farms should come up, but it is now for the government to take action.

The WII and Rajasthan Forest Department have started a successful conservation breeding programme of the GIB. However, it is equally important to focus on in situ conservation of the GIB habitat, as this is where we are going to release the captive-bred birds.

Salim Ali’s The Book of Indian Birds was instrumental in helping you recognise and understand bird species. Your encounter with him and the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) transformed your journey as an environmentalist and profoundly shaped your beliefs about the necessity of protecting our natural world. How would you describe Salim Ali’s approach to conservation, and how did it shape your own views on the subject?

Salim Ali’s approach to conservation was very practical. He has mentioned this in his biography, Fall of the Sparrow (published by Oxford University Press), so I will not be going into too many details. He strongly advocated for conservation but was also open to sustainable use, especially when species were abundant. Salim Ali’s opinions were rooted in science, not whims and fancies.

One notable instance of his adaptive management was related to buffalo grazing in Keoladeo National Park. Before Keoladeo (formerly Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary) was designated a National Park in 1984, cattle grazing was widespread. When grazing stopped, the water ecology changed, leading to dense growths of Paspyllum and other weeds, that buffalo used to control, which ultimately harmed the Park. In response, BNHS recommended limited buffalo grazing and provided guidelines for the management of the Park.

Is captive breeding a viable option for the Great Indian Bustards’ long-term survival?

Conservation breeding of the Great Indian Bustard (GIB) will not succeed unless we also protect large areas of habitat where these birds can be reintroduced. However, thanks to conservation breeding, we will now have enough birds to prevent them from facing total extinction, and the opportunity to reintroduce them at the appropriate time and in suitable habitats. Without these efforts, the majestic GIB would be at risk of disappearing entirely.

However, it’s important to note that conservation breeding and reintroduction are not the first options we should pursue; they are our last resort, a desperate measure to prevent the total extinction of a species. In situ (in their natural habitat) and ex situ (in controlled environments) conservation methods must work hand in hand.

On a lighter note, have any birds ever tried to steal your lunch while you were out on a field study, or is that just a birdwatcher’s urban legend?

No. No bird has taken my stolen lunch, but we are doing this every day. As Shylock says in The Merchant of Venice, “You take my life when you do take the means whereby, I live.” We are taking the lives of birds by destroying their habitats.