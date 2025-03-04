Support our reporting. click here

The future of millions of young Indians is at risk as India’s higher education system faces an unprecedented crisis.

Last year, the National Testing Agency was under fire for widespread irregularities in crucial exams, including the medical entrance test. Now, the body that accredits colleges – the National Assessment and Accreditation Council – is in the spotlight for corruption. Seven members of an inspection committee have been arrested for allegedly accepting bribes to inflate a college’s rating.

Even the National Institutional Rankings Framework, which ranks top universities, is under scrutiny. Are these rankings credible? Should you trust them?

