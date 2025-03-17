Your love infused my frozen heart with fire

My conceits turned to ashes on that pyre

I left all sterile learning on the shelf

And danced to the melodies of desire.

O Rabab, singing minstrel of the dunes,

Before your melodies my poor heart swoons

You are desire’s spy, whispering sands

The secrets of the heart are in your tunes.

The Beloved is my eternal sun

And I, the lover, like a planet run

In orbit round him and when springtime comes

And branches sprout, I am the dancing one.

The infidel declared that “God is dead”

And yet the sun is nucleating red

Glaring down on denouncers on the roof

Who close their eyes to wonders He has bred.

Your silence was replaced by moral tales

So song, replacing piety, prevails

When you without a name shuffle the pack

And toss the coin to predict heads or tails.

Why you left me I will never know

I was less than nothing to you and so

More loyal to me than you ever were

Is this longing for you – O let it grow!

A donkey’s burden

A donkey, a poor water-carrier’s slave

Was whipped and tortured to make him behave

Without complaint all through the

stretching day.

The skins of water on his back would weigh

Him down as he was forced to circulate

Around the villages whose thirsts ordained

his fate.

The poor creature forced to work so hard

Was starved and whipped and so bodily scarred.

One day as he was forced down the main street

His master met a friend and paused to greet

Him. This old friend looked at the poor beast

And said “For God’s sake, friend, you could

at least

Feed this poor animal some proper food!”

He added then, “I don’t mean to be rude

But let me volunteer to help of course

I’m now the Master of the Sultan’s Horse

I’ll take this poor creature into care

I’m sure in due course he will prosper there.”

The donkey’s master readily agreed

Business was slack, he wouldn’t have to feed

This beast of burden – at least for a while

He accepted this offer with a smile.

The friend then took this drudge into his care

And to the Sultan’s stables where he’d share

With studs and mares their meals of

luscious hay

At first he thought “How has this come

my way?”

But then this creature began to compare

His state with theirs, which led him to despair.

Disheartened he turned to God to complain

“These pampered creatures never feel the pain

I’ve suffered all my life. Creator why

Have they been granted luxury and I

Have been condemned to hardship? Is this fair?

They’re fed and flattered while I’ve had to bear

Skins of water and carry those loads

Down alleys and down never-ending roads?”

His constant complaint covered the same ground

And as he rambled Lo! There came a sound

Of trumpets summoning the troops to war

And as they blared, soldiers began to pour

Into the stables with saddles and swords

And rode the horses out to face the hordes

Of enemy troops invading the land

This cavalry went out to take a stand.

The donkey wondered what was going on

His stablemates were saddled and were gone.

A few of them by morning stumbled back

Retreating from the enemy’s attack

With arrows wedged in their flesh through the war

Our donkey was aghast at what he saw:

Horses with battered limbs and blinded eyes,

Horses, their neighs of pain were louder than the

cries

Of tortured souls in hell. The donkey cried

“O God forgive my not being satisfied

With the place you allotted me in life

I won’t henceforth look upon it as strife.”

In time he left the stables and went back

To carrying the water-skins and pack

Knowing that God and Justice have their schemes

And destiny is never what it seems.

Excerpted with permission from Rumi: A New Selection, selected and translated by Farrukh Dhondy, HarperCollins India.