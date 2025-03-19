Play

Starting January 2025, live-in couples in Uttarakhand have to register their relationship with the government.

This has been done as part of the Uniform Civil Code – one of the core agendas of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its parent organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

We traveled to the town of Haldwani to speak to residents about what they thought of the mandatory registration.

Most people we spoke to supported the move citing the safety of women, especially in interfaith relationships. “This is a great decision by the government because nowadays you see a lot of people coming from outside,” said a young man. “They are generally not from the region, including Muslims…they mainly try to brainwash the girls who are native to Uttarakhand.”

A woman said families often disapprove of intercaste and interfaith relationships, and couples should ideally consult them before registering with the government.

A second man, who was a Hindu, said that those who are opposed to the new law are “anti-national” and “religious traitors” because they support interfaith relationships where women are usually murdered.

But there were also those who considered the law an overreach. “For instance, if a couple wants to register, they might be scared of their names going public,” said a third man. “It is a direct breach of privacy which is why couples are going to court.”