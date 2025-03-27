The past decade has been one of relentless struggle for fishing communities in Kerala. Diminishing marine resources, severe coastal erosion, battles against large port infrastructure, unfulfilled government promises, youth migration and societal marginalisation have left them grappling for survival. Now, a new threat looms on the horizon: seabed sand mining in the Arabian Sea.

In November 2024, the Ministry of Mines announced a tender for offshore sand mining in collaboration with private entities under the provisions of an amended version of the Offshore Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002.

The target? The Kollam Bank, also known as Quilon Bank, a historically-rich fishing ground off Kerala’s coast.

Three mining blocks, spanning 242 square kilometres and holding an estimated 302 million tonnes of construction-grade sand, are set to be dredged at depths of 48 metres-62 metres, 27 km-33 km from the shore. This area lies beyond the 22-km territorial sea limit, where state governments hold fishing rights.

The technical bids for this project are set to be examined and implementation will begin soon, leaving fishing communities and environmentalists in a race against time.

The sand rush

Sand, the second-most exploited natural resource after water, has become a cornerstone of rapid urbanisation. Seabed sand mining, driven by the insatiable demand for sand primarily in the construction sector, is wreaking havoc on marine ecosystems and coastal livelihoods.

Dredging the ocean floor for sand disrupts delicate marine habitats, endangers biodiversity and threatens the livelihoods of millions who depend on the sea. The practice promises an endless supply of raw materials but its long-term environmental and socio-economic consequences are steep.

Environmental fallout

Seabed mining has profound ecological effects. Benthic organisms, the foundation of the marine food web, are particularly vulnerable. Their decline triggers a domino effect, destabilising fish populations and marine ecosystems.

One of the most visible consequences is the creation of sediment plumes. When sand is dredged, fine particles are stirred up, clouding the water and smothering coral reefs, seagrass meadows and other critical habitats. Coral reefs, already under siege from climate change and pollution, face heightened risks. The Arabian Sea’s reefs are vital to marine biodiversity.

Coastal erosion is another pressing issue. Sand plays a crucial role in stabilising shorelines and its removal disrupts natural sediment flows. This not only threatens coastal ecosystems but also increases vulnerability to storms and rising sea levels. Additionally, seagrass meadows, which act as carbon sinks, are at risk. Their destruction could release stored carbon, exacerbating climate change.

A fishing net being raised out of the water at sunrise at Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam. Credit: Timothy A Gonsalves, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The plight of the Kollam Bank

The Kollam Bank is no ordinary fishing ground. It gained fame in the 1960s and 1970s as the epicenter of the “pink gold” rush – the export of shrimp that helped India navigate a severe foreign exchange crisis. Today, it continues to support species such as mackerel, sardines and tuna, sustaining countless fishing families.

But these marine resources are under siege. Overfishing, industrial effluents, plastic waste and agricultural runoff have already depleted fish stocks and degraded water quality. Rising sea temperatures and erratic weather patterns are further disrupting marine life cycles, reducing fish productivity and compounding the challenges faced by fishing communities.

The proposed seabed sand dredging could be the final blow. Dredging this area risks destroying the very habitats that sustain its rich biodiversity, threatening marine life and the livelihoods of those who depend on it.

Governance challenges

What makes seabed sand mining particularly insidious is the difficulty of regulating it. Conducted far from shore and largely out of public view, these operations are hard to monitor. The immense profits generated by sand mining create powerful incentives for illegal and unregulated activities.

The government’s track record with land-based sand mining regulation is already fraught with challenges. Extending these efforts to the sea will be an even greater hurdle. Compounding the problem is inadequate scientific data on the extent and impact of seabed mining, making it difficult to assess the full scope of the damage and implement effective safeguards.

The Kollam Bank is not alone in facing this threat. In the Arabian Sea, states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat have seen a surge in illegal mining activities, further straining marine ecosystems and fishing communities. The Gulf of Oman has become a hotspot for sand mining, with reports of sand being smuggled from Oman to the United Arab Emirates.

Sustainable solutions

Addressing the seabed mining crisis demands a multi-pronged, collaborative approach. First and foremost, the Centre must strengthen regulatory frameworks with stricter controls on sand mining and rigorously enforcing national and international regulations. Since the Arabian Sea cannot be divided with physical boundaries, the states bordering it must collaborate closely, take unified action and share best practices to effectively curb illegal activities which may arise, through inter-state cooperation.

Second, coastal communities – the most directly impacted – must be empowered to play a central role in decision-making processes. The principle of free, prior and informed consent should be non-negotiable, ensuring that their voices are heard and their rights respected. It is becoming a standard practice to negotiate a Social Licence to Operate, which represents an agreement that extends beyond mere legal compliance. It embodies the ongoing acceptance and approval of corporate practices by stakeholders and affected communities, grounded in ethical, social and environmental considerations.

Thirdly, there is an urgent need for nuanced data on resource stocks to inform fair pricing decisions and sustainable extraction limits. Increased investment in scientific research is essential to fully understand the ecological consequences of seabed mining, enabling policymakers to make informed, evidence-based decisions.

Global initiatives like the UNEP’s Marine Sand Watch offer promising tools for accountability. By monitoring the movement of dredging vessels through an automatic identification system, the programme quantifies activities such as dredging, dumping, and material discharge. Such initiatives provide civil society with the leverage to hold national governments and private companies accountable, fostering greater transparency and responsibility in seabed mining practices.

Existential threat

The demand for sand shows no signs of slowing, but unchecked seabed mining is an existential threat to marine ecosystems and coastal livelihoods. The struggles over the Kollam Bank are a microcosm of the broader crisis in the region.

Balancing development with environmental conservation is no easy task, but it is one that can no longer be ignored. Enforcing stricter regulations, investing in sustainable alternatives and empowering affected communities can protect the Arabian Sea’s marine heritage for future generations.

The question is not whether we can afford to act – it is whether we can afford not to.

John Kurien is a former professor at the Centre for Development Studies in Trivandrum.