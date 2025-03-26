“Fafnir the dragon lives in Norse mythology; his tale was written around the 13th century but possibly existed in earlier oral versions. Like all dragons he breathes fire and guards hoarded treasure; he is greedy. But he holds a secret. A taste of his large heart grants the eater an understanding of the languages of birds, beasts and nature, even the hidden thoughts of people. Further, human language would evermore dance on the taster’s tongue, fashioning song and discourse.

This story goes that blue-eyed Sigurd, hero of the Völsunga Saga, killed Fafnir and accidentally tasted the dragon’s heart-blood […] That drop of burning blood transformed Sigurd; he became both champion and cheat, courageous and a coward. For true heroes are never easy to decipher. Dragons are more difficult. I ultimately read Fafnir’s story as an invocation against loss. At his death, alien languages bequeath their secrets as his avaricious heart becomes bountiful. Fafnir’s is a tale of possibilities and potentials ripped out of death’s dark tow. And wisdom could be the epiphenomenon of the dragon’s demise.

[…] Fafnir’s myth takes on urgency and added significance today as the world grows increasingly intolerant of diversity. We know too that market imperatives and cultural imperialism create a more homogenised landscape of the mind. But to be true to ourselves, that is, acknowledge that we are vibrantly multiple, we draw from the imagination and aesthetics of others. Poetry in translation enables this. It condenses, clarifies and gifts us contrastive cultures often in thrilling new literary forms; it clears a space for attentiveness and rumination which helps us build a shared humanity. Thus, the theme of tasting Fafnir’s heart runs through this anthology of world poetry in translation.”

— Priya Sarukkai Chabria

Laurel

Fadwa Suleiman, translated from the Arabic by Marilyn Hacker

I’m sitting alone in my room

my clothes scattered around me,

and the suitcase that took to the road with me when I fled

I keep telling it about our return, soon

When we go back, you’ll carry my clothes that crossed the border inside you

We’ll pass through the cities, walk on their streets once more

We’ll write in the dust with our own ink

and our ink to us will be attar and laurel

Poems by Amit Dutta, translated from the Dogri by Ayswarya S Dutta

Mother’s advice:

Do not erase words

that have already come out

Cross them

So that you can see them

peeking through the lines.

* When I think

Nothing happens

In the cusps between thoughts,

Metre

Weaves itself

I write it down

And it vanishes again.

*

Green leaves, blue flash

A shining bird shot up

A water drop, like mercury

Trembles upon the leaf.

From the subtle rhythm of thoughts,

a flower has bloomed on this courtyard,

A rose in four measures.

Words and Meanings

Mangalesh Dabral, translated from the Hindi by Daisy Rockwell

Whenever I write a word

it lacks the meaning I intended

I write tree on a sheet of paper

but have no faith it will be considered a tree

or perhaps some tree will appear inside it covered in leaves

I wish to give form to a scream that gathers inside me

I take refuge in dictionaries seeking synonyms

But whatever word I find

is filled with a dark landscape

or else it is an empty façade

its interior already destroyed

I wish to call out to someone

but the words have already begun to fall like ash

Over and over I repeat

This is not the word that held that meaning

This is not the meaning that went with that word

Most meanings have parted ways with their words

Some have gone in the opposite direction

The tyrants of our time have driven them away

and built settlements in the space between object and verb

Only a few words have retained their meanings

Fear is even more fearful now and terror more terrifying

We no longer find lovers within love

Words of anguish

Are replaced with announcements for heartless celebrations

When someone powerful mentions a new dawn

it could mean darkness draws nigh

It is possible someone known for his humanity

has long since ceased to be humane

And when I screw up my courage and call a persecutor a persecutor

he does not appear angry, but rather smiles in self-congratulation

One day I mentioned humanity in front of a mighty man

but he got annoyed and responded

Everyone’s busy doing their own thing

but here you are, still harping on about humanity

Untitled

Kanhopatra, translated from the Marathi by Anjali Purohit

Your golden voice was a curse

beauty for you was fatal

then your insistence to submit

only to one who surpassed your beauty

and you fell in love with the dark one

Chandrabhaga was witness

you returned the royal gifts that came from Bidar

then the Badshah sent in his soldiers

you asked for one last meeting with your lord

who stands on a brick as Chandrabhaga is witness

no, my lord, no, don’t put me to this test

life seeks to flow away from me

the tiger has the deer’s child

in his teeth so is my state

even in the three worlds

there is no place for me save at your feet

hurry, mother Vithabai, hurry

I lose hope, I grieve

shelter Kanhopatra within your heart

there at his feet

as Chandrabhaga is witness

you became a tree

in another temple by the Ujh river

in the high mountains another fawn

– the eight-year-old daughter of a nomad –

in the fiendish jaws of predators

a child who went searching

for her pony that hadn’t come home

as river Ujh is witness

as Chandrabhaga is witness

rivers flow dark

rivers flow deep

they witness

as do we

Migraine

Vitaly Pukhanov, translated from the Russian by Philip Nikolayev

According to eyewitness accounts,

Migraines are much like artillery shelling.

The aura is the warning alarm.

Citizens descend into the basement in an orderly fashion,

Listening in the head to the remote reverberations,

Telling apart the respective grumbles of

Grad interceptor rockets, mortar launchers, TBMs, and howitzers.

Stifle the persistent desire

To exit the basement and be hit by the explosion wave, so it’s over.

No use. The missiles are exploding in the head,

So the barrage will find you anywhere: on the resort beach,

Next to the Eiffel Tower, or at a theatre premiere.

All you’ve time to say is, “Sorry, afraid I must excuse myself briefly,”

And you descend in evening dress into the bomb shelter,

To grasp your head with your hands and bow down,

To listen to the bombardment and tell apart the explosions,

Until the migraine lets up.

The Dragon’s Heart, an anthology of world poetry in translation is culled from the online journal, Poetry at Sangam, which features 11 guest editors, and almost 150 poets and translators from numerous countries. It pays homage to some of our literary predecessors, and the evolving tongue of languages, but essential to the world we know. The anthology has been published by Jadavpur University Press.