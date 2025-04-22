Winter weather makes it hard for everyone to get around. But for many, especially older people, the whole world can feel like an icy sidewalk every day of the year, particularly if they already have problems with their mobility that puts them at higher risk of falling.

For people who have trouble getting around, stairs, bathrooms and kitchens are among the most treacherous features of typical homes, loaded with potential hazards, such as hard surfaces, slippery floors, accessing high and low cupboards, elevation changes and more.

The danger is worse at night, especially for older people due in part to changes in vision and certain medications.

Vehicles are another major challenge for people with mobility issues, especially getting into and out of them, let alone driving them.

Pope Francis showed his own vulnerability in early February when he stumbled after his walking stick broke. He managed to stay upright but had fallen twice in the preceding weeks. When we don’t move around as much, other health issues can arise, requiring hospitalization.

The Pope’s public stumble and slow recovery triggered concerns over the 88-year-old’s health and gave the rest of us good reason to consider our own vulnerability.

Recognising risks

As a professor of rehabilitation science who researchers and teaches occupational therapy with a focus on optimising mobility in later life, I spend my working days thinking about how to make life better by keeping seniors living well and reducing the risks they face.

In my personal life, I do my best to help my mother stay healthy. I recognise that some of the adapted features we made to her daily activities and living space are helpful to me knowing, as her primary caregiver, that her environment is set up to support her independence.

Older people often miss or ignore signs that their own mobility is waning, because it typically happens gradually. We may not be conscious of how much we’re using our arms to get out of a chair, that we’re leaning against the wall of the shower while washing, hesitating to pick up a dropped item, or less comfortable driving at night or at higher speeds.

These are some of the early signs we may need help. Since it’s easy to miss them, it’s important to think consciously and deliberately to avoid a fall or a collision that results in major injury like a broken hip, wrist or worse.

No one takes pleasure in admitting it might be time for a grab bar or a cane, but assistive devices can prevent injury. Even those who already use such devices may not recognise that their needs change over time, or that their equipment – even a cane – may need maintenance or replacement.

Failing to take precautions, though, can have severe and lasting repercussions, so it’s vital to be honest with ourselves.

Prevention and risk reduction

The upside of taking stock of our situation is that by preventing falls and driving safely, we can continue to participate fully for much longer than was possible even a generation ago.

There is plenty of research to show, of course, that diet and exercise can make a significant difference in preserving and even improving mobility while reducing vulnerability, but people don’t always pause to consider their physical environment and other strategies until after an injury.

Here are some ways you can help yourself or someone in your life whose mobility may be waning:

Install low lighting – even a plug-in night light or two can help – that illuminates the path from bedroom to bathroom.

Add a second handrail to cover both sides of staircases inside and outside of the home, especially steep stairs that lead to the basement or attic.

Stay up-to-date with vision and hearing tests. Always use the eyeglasses and hearing aids, as prescribed.

Install “tall” toilets that make sitting and standing up easier.

Scan the house for tripping hazards, such as throw rugs, and remove them.

Re-organize cupboards to put the most frequently used items in easy reach.

Use non-slip footwear made with safety in mind. The Toronto Rehabilitation Institute has done some helpful studies on footwear and safety, including in ice and snow.

Schedule a home visit from a licensed occupational therapist who can make recommendations suited to your mobility needs, including taking a look at your mobility devices to be sure they are still suitable and are in good working order. An occupational therapist together with a qualified contractor can ensure grab bars, ramps and other features are installed appropriately.

Plan ahead for the time when you can no longer drive by considering alternative transit options and lifestyle changes that might be necessary.

Mobility matters because it allows us to live independently and participate fully in our everyday activities. By proactively addressing potential hazards, we can enhance our quality of life and continue to enjoy the freedom that mobility provides.

Brenda Vrkljan is Professor of Occupational Therapy, School of Rehabilitation Science, McMaster University.

This article was first published on The Conversation.