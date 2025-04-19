Karan Madhok’s Ananda: An Exploration of Cannabis in India is a vibrant, multi-faceted exploration of cannabis in India that deftly balances excellent research with a conversational, friendly tone. In fact, to be honest, I was surprised how readable it was, given what it sets out to achieve.

Part travelogue, part cultural history, and part socio-political commentary, it offers readers an in-depth look at the plant’s deep roots in Indian society – from the mythic and spiritual associations with Shiva and ancient festivals to the modern legal complexities and the social stigma surrounding its use.

Scholarship meets travelogue

To be honest, given the title, I wasn’t much looking forward to reading scholastic research on cannabis. You could describe me as a deep admirer of cannabis, but I wasn’t really motivated to become an expert on the subject. I have to say I was very pleasantly surprised because in Madhok’s treatise, scholarship meets travelogue seamlessly. The author’s travels to remote corners of our nation gives the book a narrative energy which makes it very accessible. You don’t have to be a research scholar, or deeply immersed in the plant to enjoy the personalities and landscapes that he paints with a rather fluent brush.

Equally important is the balanced narrative on the controversies surrounding the plant and its usage. The author seamlessly weaves in historical perspectives: how bhang became interlinked with festivals like Holi, how colonial-era policies shaped modern drug laws, and how India’s ancient texts and folklore have referenced cannabis in spiritual and medicinal contexts. He explores its potential medical benefits, the socio-economic realities of small-scale farmers, and the harsh penalties that users and cultivators can face. This journalistic approach helps readers reach a rather nuanced understanding of the legal complexities and ancient emotional context of cannabis in this country. No simplistic solutions are offered, no one perspective is favoured – Madhok leaves it to readers to decide.

There is much to praise in the writing style. The subject matter is weighty, and yet Madhok’s writing is light, often witty, and full of personal anecdotes that make for a charming narrative. He describes his own reactions to different strains and the sometimes bizarre situations he finds himself in with an endearing honesty. This approach keeps the book engaging, even when the content turns academic. The humour and the humanity make Ananda an enjoyable experience. It’s not an easy task, but it is executed with finesse.

A happy experience

Overall, reading Ananda has been a positive experience, and yes, I am much the wiser for it. Parts of it are, frankly, fascinating. I was very intrigued by the Alexander the Great connection with the remote hamlet of Malana, the source of the world famous “Malana Cream”, which could, Madhok argues, be one of the oldest democracies in the world. Madhok’s search for the elusive and mythical Gojri variety in Kerala, exploring how cannabis is woven into local folklore and healing practices, is another riveting story.

The book also highlights how cannabis has long been associated with Hindu spiritual practices, especially with Shaivism. Madhok discusses the concept of “soma” in Vedic literature, the role of bhang in festivals with great insight. I found the syncretic ways in which cannabis finds acceptance in certain religious traditions while facing legal and social stigma in everyday life deeply interesting.

However, I have a couple of small criticisms as well. For one, it wasn’t a one-shot read, even though I didn’t have time constraints of any kind. Sometimes, the rapid transitions between historical context, personal anecdote, travelogue, and deep analysis of policy made me pause. At another level, there is a bit of neither here nor there in the book – in the sense that it is neither for the scholar who would look for a lot more depth, nor is it for the unscholarly, like myself, who would have been happier more of the human side of the narrative. Thirdly, the book seems to assume a fair degree of knowledge of Indian culture and customs, which might limit its audience to Indians.

Still, Ananda is a fresh, illuminating, and often entertaining deep-dive into one of India’s most storied and contentious plants. Madhok’s clear enthusiasm for his subject, paired with a journalist’s knack for detail, makes the book a compelling read for anyone curious about cannabis’s place in Indian society– whether you come to it from a cultural, medical, or purely inquisitive standpoint. In a landscape where discussions about cannabis can be fraught with prejudice or misinformation, Ananda provides a thoughtful, balanced perspective, urging readers to look beyond stereotypes and engage with the plant’s complex role in India’s past, present, and future.

Ananda: An Exploration of Cannabis in India, Karan Madhok, Aleph Book Company.