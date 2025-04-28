On March 14, 2025, a surprising sight was captured in the heart of Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Kota, Rajasthan. A rare and elusive member of the cat family – the caracal – was recorded by a camera trap for the first time in the region.

Rajasthan’s Forest Minister, Sanjay Sharma, shared a photograph of the caracal on social media and said, “On this vibrant day of Holi, the Rajasthan Forest Department is excited to share the first photographic record of the caracal in Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve. The winter Phase IV survey of the tiger reserve recorded this camera trap image of the caracal. The strong protection regime of Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve serves as an umbrella to protect elusive small cats like the caracal.”

The rare sighting has renewed interest in the conservation of the caracal. “All tiger reserves conduct three-spot surveys. The first is a sign survey, second is a transect line survey and the third is camera trapping. This winter was the first time that a Phase IV survey was carried out in the season, and this caracal was recorded,” said Muthu Somasundaram, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) of Mukundra National Park.

A caracal photographed in 2009 in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan. After the recent sighting, the forest department is planning to increase camera trapping in the location it was spotted, to better understand its presence and range. Credit: Gobind Sagar Bhardwaj, Indian Forest Service, via Mongabay.

Somasundaram notes that the caracal might be dispersing from its nearest known range, which includes Ranthambore , Kailadevi, and Dholpur. “The species typically has a large home range, so it’s possible this individual moved in from Bundi or Kota. Interestingly, the camera trap image also includes a hare,” he added.

The forest department now plans to increase the number of camera traps in the location the caracal was spotted and in the surrounding areas, to better understand its presence and range. “Caracals are nocturnal animals, which makes them even harder to study. All the images we’ve captured so far have been during night time. The goal is to maximise the chances of capturing more images and learning about its movements,” Somasundaram told Mongabay India.

Where the caracal roams

The caracal has a deep-rooted historical presence in India. In 1616, Mughal emperor Jahangir reportedly hunted one near Ajmer. Alongside cheetahs, caracals were praised by royals for their agility and used in hunts, known by their Persian name siyah gosh (black-eared one).

Today, there is no official estimate of India’s caracal population; media reports suggesting around 50 individuals, are unsubstantiated. According to Dharmendra Khandal, co-author of the book Caracal: An Intimate History of a Mysterious Cat and Executive Director of Tiger Watch, caracals once ranged across 13 states but are now confined to Gujarat, Rajasthan, and parts of Madhya Pradesh. A study by Khandal and others documented 134 caracal records from 1616 to 2020. The species’ range has shrunk drastically from 794,000 square kilometres pre-1947 to just 16,709 square kilometres in 2020 – a 95.95% decline.

A stretch of the Chambal river near Dholpur, Rajasthan. Experts say that the caracal’s habitat lies along the Chambal. Image © Yann Forget, CC-BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons.

Globally listed as least concern by the IUCN, the caracal is considered near threatened in India and protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. This makes the first-ever camera-trap capture in Mukundra Tiger Reserve, all the more significant.

Khandal noted that this is the first A-category (photographic) record of a caracal from Mukundra in two decades, despite camera trapping since 2012. The last known record from Mukundra dates to 1962. Until recently, such records were limited to Gujarat and a few districts in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. With recent confirmations from Bundi and now Kota, Rajasthan now has photographic evidence from six districts – an encouraging sign for caracal conservation. An earlier study by Khandal and his team, recorded 176 caracal images from 23 sites in Rajasthan between 2015 and 2020.

Muthu Somasundaram pointed out that the semi-arid ecosystems of central Rajasthan and Gujarat suit the caracal’s habitat needs. “Regular camera trapping in protected areas like tiger reserves boosts the chances of detecting elusive species like the caracal, which might otherwise go unnoticed,” he said.

Gobind Sagar Bhardwaj, Additional Director General of Forests (Project Tiger) and Member Secretary of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), told Mongabay India, “The caracal’s landscape lies in the Chambal region. I personally saw them two to three times in Ranthambore many years ago. Now that we have photographic records from Mukundra and Ramgarh Vishdhari, there is a need for a comprehensive study on the species to better understand its population, behaviour, and habitat.”

As a member of the cat family, the caracal’s presence is an indicator of a balanced and healthy ecosystem. These cats help regulate the populations of rodents and other small mammals, playing a crucial role in maintaining ecological stability.

A caracal photographed in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in 1994. Credit: Bernard Dupont CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Outside protected areas

Khandal also noted an important pattern – all caracal sightings in Rajasthan have occurred within tiger reserves. “This suggests that these well-managed habitats offer safer conditions. Though Sariska hasn’t had confirmed records since 2012, I believe caracals may still exist there,” he said.

However, some suggest that potential habitats outside these protected areas should also be studied for their presence. Wildlife biologist Sumit Dookia pointed out that a 1999 record of Jalore district published by the Bombay Natural History Society , hints at the caracal’s presence beyond reserves – indicating a need to revisit historical data to assess its wider distribution.

Dookia said that while there’s no scientific evidence of caracals in western Rajasthan outside reserves, locals occasionally report sightings. A recent video from Pakistan’s Cholistan Desert – ecologically similar to western Rajasthan or Thar desert – suggests suitable habitat exists. “I believe the Mukundra sighting hints at a possibly wider presence and immediate government-led conservation efforts is important for the species,” Dookia added.

Water resource in Bundi, Rajasthan. Credit: AnnieGreenSprings CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Need for baseline data

In 2021, the National Board of Wildlife and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change included the caracal in a plan to conserve 22 priority species. However, Dharmendra Khandal stressed the need for thorough scientific studies before taking action. Instead, Khandal suggests focussing on more studies to understand where caracals live, their food habits, habitat preferences, and population status. “Solid baseline data is essential for crafting effective conservation strategies suited to India’s semi-arid regions,” Khandal said.

While the Mukundra sighting is promising, experts urge cautious optimism. Joy Gardner of the Jaipur-based nonprofit Hope and Beyond, cautioned against calling the recent Mukundra caracal recording as a breakthrough, noting that it was a chance capture from tiger-focused camera traps. “No targeted efforts have been made to study caracals. We need focused surveys in deeper forest zones, where more individuals might be found,” he said.

Shekhar Kolipaka, biosocial conservation researcher from Leiden University, echoed a similar sentiment, warning that caracals are struggling in degraded scrublands and need urgent, in-depth studies to assess their status in modern India.