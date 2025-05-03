When the National Council of Educational Research and Training rolled out major revisions to the Class 7 Social Science textbooks last month, it sparked a debate about historical accuracy and ideological intent.

Key historical chapters on the Delhi Sultanate and the Mughal empire were eliminated from the textbooks that are used by schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education.

At the same time, new material was included highlighting ancient Indian dynasties and Hindu pilgrimage sites, including the recently concluded Maha Kumbh.

The revised content emphasises some aspects of India’s ancient heritage – focusing on dynasties such as the Mauryas, Shungas, and Sātavāhanas – while virtually erasing centuries of Muslim rule.

False binary

At the heart of the controversy lies a fundamental question: should education prioritise verifiable history or cultural memory? While epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata play a crucial role in shaping India’s civilisational identity, historians warn against equating mythology with history.

The former embodies symbolic truths and values, while the latter relies on documented evidence and critical inquiry.

The new chapters devote considerable space to sacred geography such as the 12 jyotirlingas or representations of Shiva and the four Himalayan pilgrimage sites of the Char Dham. But they do not adequately distinguish between devotional tradition and historical fact.

Critics argue that such an approach undermines the core objective of history education: to foster critical thinking and an evidence-based understanding of the past.

The Allahabad Fort, constructed by Mughal Emperor Akbar, on the banks of the Yamuna where it meets the Ganga, in this illustration by Robert Montgomery Martin, c1860. Credit: in public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Ideological shifts

These changes are part of a larger pattern of curriculum revisions influenced by the dominant political ideology. Under various governments, education has frequently become a battlefield for contesting narratives.

NCERT revisions in 2023 had already removed chapters on the Mughals in Class 12, along with material about Dalit writer Omprakash Valmiki and the theory of evolution in Class 10.

These deletions were heavily criticised by historians as attempts at erasure, particularly of the contributions of Muslims and minority groups to Indian history.

Dissent and support

Reactions to the recent changes are deeply polarised. Scholars such as Audrey Truschke assert that erasing the Mughals from textbooks does not erase them from history, but it does deny students a fuller understanding of India’s pluralistic past.

Others, such as academician Apoorvanand, warn that the revisions portray Indian history as exclusively Hindu, sidelining centuries of Islamic and syncretic influences in the subcontinent.

Meanwhile, supporters of the move – particularly from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party – defend the changes as a necessary corrective to what they see as a colonial and Marxist legacy in Indian historiography. By spotlighting ancient Indian knowledge systems and spiritual traditions, they argue, the new curriculum fosters national pride and cultural self-awareness.

NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani rationalised the omission of sensitive material, such as about communal riots, on the grounds that such topics could damage the mindset of young learners. However, this approach has been criticised as an attempt to sanitise history and suppress uncomfortable truths.

Selective memory

One of the most glaring examples of selective representation is the inclusion of the recent Maha Kumbh Mela in the new curriculum. The event is described in glowing terms, with references to the participation of over 660 million pilgrims, emphasising its cultural magnitude. Yet, conspicuously absent is any mention of the stampede in Prayagraj, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.

This selective omission has raised red flags among educators and historians, who see it as a deliberate move to present an idealised and conflict-free narrative.

Such portrayals, they argue, strip historical events of their complexity and hamper students from understanding the socio-political challenges that accompany large-scale religious gatherings in modern India.

Devotees at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj in November 2024. Credit: Scroll Staff.

Rewriting or reclaiming?

The deeper issue here is the evolving definition of history itself. Is history simply a chronicle of rulers and battles, or does it also encompass the social, cultural, and political experiences of all communities? By removing entire chapters on the Mughals and the Delhi Sultanate, the new textbooks not only marginalise a significant part of India’s past but also risk presenting a monolithic version of history that aligns with a specific ideological worldview.

At the same time, incorporating India’s spiritual and cultural traditions into education is not inherently problematic – provided there is clarity about what constitutes history and what belongs to the realm of belief. The problem arises when myth is repackaged as fact and when cultural pride is used to justify historical distortion.

Identity politics

The textbook revisions reflect a broader ideological battle playing out in Indian society: the struggle between inclusive, secular education and ethnocentric nationalism. This is not merely an academic concern but one with serious implications for how future generations perceive themselves, their country and their place in the world.

Critics have gone so far as to call this process a form of “cultural genocide”, suggesting that erasing Muslim contributions from textbooks is part of a larger project to redefine Indian identity along religious lines. Historian S Irfan Habib has described the revisions as “Hindu nationalist propaganda”, while Harbans Mukhia sees them as attempts to unify the Hindu vote through cultural consolidation.

Balanced curriculum

The need of the hour is not to eliminate religious or cultural references from textbooks but to present them in a nuanced and balanced manner. The Mughal Empire, for instance, should be taught not just as a political period but also in terms of its artistic, architectural, and cultural contributions.

Similarly, events like the Maha Kumbh can be included with full transparency, acknowledging both their spiritual significance and logistical challenges.

A robust history curriculum should encourage students to think critically, engage with multiple perspectives and understand the past in all its complexity. By doing so, education can become a bridge between tradition and reason, rather than a tool for ideological conformity.

The textbook changes are not just about what students learn – they are about how India defines itself as a nation. Education must empower students with the ability to question, investigate, and understand the past – not as a monologue, but as a conversation among diverse voices.

In the end, history cannot be wished away. It must be confronted, understood and taught honestly. Only then can we prepare a generation that will be capable of building a future that honors the richness – and the contradictions – of India’s complex heritage.

Hasnain Naqvi is a former member of the history faculty at St Xavier’s College, Mumbai.