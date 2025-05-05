Editor’s note: In November, the Supreme Court of India held that it is illegal to demolish a property merely because it is owned or occupied by a person who is accused of a crime,

Justice BR Gavai emphasised that state action must be governed by established legal principles rather than the arbitrary discretion of municipal authorities. The court said India's Constitutional framework does not allow an entire family to be punished merely because of one member being accused of a crime.

In March, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Supreme Court said at a public event that “using a bulldozer to demolish a property is like running a bulldozer over the Constitution”.

Hi propogandists, I’d advise you to first of all recognise these “militants” as the filthy terrorists that they are: the Jaish-E-Mohammed Islamic “terrorist” group, not a “militant group” (“ Homes turned to rubble, Kashmiri militants’ families question ‘collective punishment’ ”). Second, are you really that naive to think that the families of these terrorists didn’t play a role in them becoming eventual terrorists? They deserve it. I’d advise you to stop publishing anti-national articles like these at the earliest. – Suveer Adity Joshi

***

When terrorists were rendered all help by their families and locals in providing them food, stay and other comforts to kill innocent Hindu tourists, who are the main source of their income for survival, what more justification is required to impose “collective punishment”? It is fully justified. Terrorists who kill innocent people and those who support them to execute such killings are also terrorists. – S Sivashankar

***

Why are you showing so much sympathy for the terrorists? Media like you are supporting them and indirectly they feel that they are saviours even after doing such terrorist activities. Better to show sympathy for the families who suffered or just keep quiet. – Y Rahul

***

Which law permits the brutal killing of innocent Hindus who were on a holiday? Which law permits the killing of husbands and fathers in front of their wives and children? If one questions the rationale behind blasting the houses of militants and say it violates national and international laws, should we apply Saudi Arabia laws for brutal killings in the name of religion? Homes can be reconstructed but can militants bring the dead back to life? – CR Gowri Shanker

***

You are not the press but you PR for Kashmiri terrorists. Terrorists killed tourists who went to Kashmir for a holiday, not to harm anyone. Still, you call them militants instead of terrorists. – Vinod Konidala

***

A house can be built hundreds of times but the earning son of the family cannot be brought back from the dead. Think about someone from your family being shot dead in front of your eyes. Think before you write an article. – Vineet Khanna

***

What you sow, you reap. The lives of innocent people is more valuable than the houses of terrorists. What were their families doing when their family members joined internationally-banned Pakistan-based terror groups? These families are responsible for the loss of innocent lives and the daily earnings of Kashmiris. The demolition of houses is perfect for the folly of these terrorists’ families. Who knows, these families are also involved as overland workers for terrorists. – Subodh Maheshwari