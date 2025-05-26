What a wonderful straight forward judge of the Supreme Court (“ Why Bela Trivedi retired from Supreme Court as a deeply unpopular judge ”). I respect her honesty. My salute to her. – K Shanmugam

***

She might have been lenient with respect to the BJP. But if Kapil Sibal is against a judge, it speaks volumes about the honesty and integrity of that judge. The Supreme Court has been too liberal and inconsistent. It has behaved like an opposition party. – V Ravi Narayanan

***

Justice Bela Trivedi was popular only with the BJP and the RSS. – Umakant Pawaskar

Ali Khan Mahmudabad

While listening to this discussion, I read the two posts by Professor Khan (“ Video: Is Ali Khan Mahmudabad’s peace appeal seditious? ”). I am stunned by what Justice Surya Kant wrote in the operative part of his order: that in order to “holistically understand the complexity of phraseology” of those two posts, he is directing the director general of police, Haryana, to constitute a Special Investigation Team.

Is the English language used in those two posts beyond the comprehension of a learned judge of the Supreme Court?

Will the police officers who constitute the SIT be experts in the English language? This judge, who appoints police officers to interpret the English language for him before he does justice to a “bail application”, is in line to be the next chief justice of India.

Under such a judge, “sedition”, “disrespect to women”, “danger to the sovereignty of the country”, are terms that can be “suitably moulded” as prevailing majoritarian sentiments, courtesy of the police officers.

Police officers will hereafter act as experts in English language in one case. In the other case, the Hindi language speech of the BJP minister in Madhya Pradesh shall also be interpreted for the learned judge. Who are these wise men holding the constitutional posts in the Supreme Court who are capable of understanding neither English nor Hindi? God save this motherland. – Onkar Singh

***

Ali Khan Mahmudabad can never be loyal to India. His grandfather actively participated in the movement for Pakistan. He has come to India only due to the advantage of a soft government and the generosity of Hindus, to jihad. He is at best a Pakistani agent bent upon destroying India. – GD Sharma