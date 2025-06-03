I start with nowhere to go. I watch the city, but I don’t let it see me.

I find a city beneath my feet one day. A city that inhales and exhales rats, wet trash, slick mud, fresh blood, horrors and dreams scrunched up into old newspapers, flowers pushing through cement, glowing-dying cigarette butts, slippers that lost their feet, rolled-up drunks, chopped liver, holes of some significance, cats that glower and slink, a lady who has to sit down as her brain swims, a hand that offers her water, a manhole cover from 1884, a carpet of yellow amaltas, someone’s plastic baby Jesus, road kill and ice cream– – all these breaths crammed into a single street to step on or tiptoe past.

I find the city with my nose. An island city that you can plot in dried fish, Worli sea breeze, Dadar’s flower heaps of rose essence and oily exhaust, chai tapris and cinnamon-flavoured cigarettes underlining the hope of Lokhandwala’s auditions, the metal-sweat of railway stations, hot garbage and thick perfume, long lines of new-new laundry, the cold reek of Mahim creek, firni, kebab, fresh bus ticket, art-gallery airconditioning that smells like you’re invited but not welcome, hot sanitised hospital tears, sweet butcher meat, onion-peanut Chowpatty, room fresheners masking hurried sex and old sheets, strings of warm-piss-sulabhs, the stink of suppressed dreams clogging your nostrils every five seconds – the essence of Bombay – I think, anger and construction dust (Saki Naka), hope hanging over a national park, coconutoiled heads of Sneha-Mahim, congealed VT ambition, agarbatti and sweat taxis weaving through Prabhadevi at 7 am, stale goodwill of the morning walkers of Dadar East, 1,23,678 specific but unnameable something-somethings of Dharavi, sour hope of “aaj mera Tuesday hai” Virar local, stagnant ATM AC, crisp unhappiness of the Colaba rich…

Some walks I dedicate to the city’s trees. And witness the old greats carrying the weight of their wires, locksmith numbers, old-new gods, squirrels, lovers’ inscriptions and flocks of parakeets. I watch these trees eat the city, bore through its walls, swallow its forgotten buildings and creep past its boundaries. I watch them engulf the city and caress it in shade, in flower and leaf and fallen fruit, in backrests and meeting places, in landmarks and signposts, in the forgiveness that only trees can show for those who drill, chop, slice, yank, trim, pluck, pick, snip and push them out every day.

With each walk, the city acknowledges me in nods, smiles, side-please, shrugs, one cup of tea, looking away quickly, whistles, cat calls, hooded stares, asked directions, offered directions … and I begin to answer to the city, I belong to the city now.