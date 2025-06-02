Conformity is the jailer of freedom and the enemy of growth. — John F Kennedy

One per cent of the world’s population owns 45 per cent of global wealth, while the next 12 per cent owns 40 per cent. At the other end of the spectrum, 52 per cent of the world’s population owns as little as one per cent of global wealth.

The question any right-thinking person would ask is: “Why is there such a mammoth difference between clusters of the same population of human beings?” This disparity is even starker when you consider that every human being is infinitely rich.

The answer sounds simple: the absence of awareness. Recognising this absence and then effecting personal change takes a significant shift as an individual. Understanding how we are conditioned to think and to live was a major part of my research. We live in a world that celebrates conformity, and yet that conformity restricts the authenticity of so many people.

As we move from childhood through school to adulthood and eventually to the workplace, our outlook on life is strongly influenced and conditioned by the outlook of those around us. Unfortunately, most of those around us – the wider society or ecosystem – are stuck; stuck in the Daily Rut Rat-Race Bubble – or the DR3 Bubble, from hereon.

Spending more time with others over the course of our life causes their views to become our views, their lack to become our lack, and their thinking to become our thinking. As time goes by, we become more engulfed within this bubble and, without realising, this causes more people to do the same. Without meaning to, most of humanity contributes to growing this bubble exponentially, like the COVID-19 R rate during the pandemic.

Yet, there is a minority of the population spread around the world who, either consciously or otherwise, have claimed their infinite riches and live infinitely rich lives. This is not because they are superior or special in any way; it is just that they have the awareness of being infinitely rich and this reflects in their manifestation experiences.

Often the sole reason for them having this awareness is because a family member, a parent, or a teacher consciously worked to feed this awareness into them during their formative years. A worthwhile example that comes to mind here is the popular book Rich Dad Poor Dad, where, amongst other things, the author explains how his awareness of wealth began through a rich dad (the father of his best friend), when he was nine years old.

On the contrary, the author’s own father – poor dad – could not answer his questions about what one needs to do to be wealthy. You see, his father was representative of most parents and people in the world, who lack the knowledge and clarity to answer what one needs to do to become wealthy while leading a fulfilling life. It is because there is such a dearth of this perspective of how to live an abundant life that most people, generation after generation, accept the fact that “lack” is a fundamental part of life.

Another route to infinite riches is when we remain open-minded and receptive – we hear a whisper, its voice gets louder and stronger, eventually leading us to act on it. In turn, this action leads us to a source, which can help us rekindle the spark at will. An apt example in this case would be you finding your way to this book. It is possible you believe you did not consciously look for this book but that, coincidentally, it found its way to you. Even if you were not conscious of a desire within you, it does not mean the desire was not there. If this sounds like a new concept to you, rest assured, you will learn more about it as you read through these pages. Remember, there are no coincidences. As the great Persian poet, Rumi, said almost 1,000 years ago, What you seek also seeks you.

If you think what I am saying is beside the point and the family and circumstances you were born into are the primary factors that determine your life’s path, you’d be wrong – believe me, profoundly wrong. I understand your reasoning because that is how I thought for a good many years! However, this thinking is entirely down to your conditioning and what you have been exposed to over the years; how you have been swayed by friends, family, wider society, and the media, and eventually habituated to this view.

Now ask yourself – isn’t it natural to say that if your life’s trajectory were based primarily on where you were born, then everyone born into the same family or neighbourhood would have very similar, if not the same, results in life? More so, if this were true, then logically, there would be no new billionaires, centi-millionaires, or millionaires! If you are wondering whether it is only the rarest of cases that defy the norm, or whether they are all merely lucky coincidences, then pay careful attention to what follows because it will help your breakthrough to infinite riches.

Excerpted with permission from Manifest Your Infinite Riches: Master the Art of Living an Abundant Life, Pushkar Anand, Jaico Publishing.