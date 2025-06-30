The stick insect’s trick

Stick and leaf insects are fantastic mimics. They look like parts of a tree or shrub. Some even have eggs that look like seeds! But they don’t seem to know what a great disguise they have, because they drop to the ground and lie very still when approached. More than 2500 species of leaf and stick insects have been named, but there may be many more waiting to be discovered by a patient entomologist.

The stick insect can roam at large

Because of its fine camouflage

The sharpest eye cannot suspect

That this twig’s actually a live insect!

Behind its well-designed disguise

Which even stumps predator eyes

It wanders ’bout with perfect ease

Both on the ground and tops of trees!

Unafraid of man or beast

Relaxed and free, to say the least

Invisible to every foe

From chameleon to jungle crow!

I wish that I could learn this trick

Of simply looking like a stick

A good escape from people who

You’re not so very keen to view!

Mother snake’s problem

Most snakes lay eggs. Some have living young. Larger snakes like pythons can lay over 100 eggs, but the average rat snake or water snake will lay ten or 20 leathery shelled eggs. Usually, rat burrows or other holes serve as nests for snakes, but king cobras actually build one, with leaves and humus! The female of many species stay with the eggs until they hatch. The snakelings feed on insects, larvae (including mosquito larvae), tadpoles and other small prey until they are ready for bigger things like frogs, rats and mice.

Do you suppose

A mother snake knows

The names of all her children?

It would be tough –

In fact, quite rough,

’Cos she’s got about a zzzzzillion.

No, not that much…

Just twenty or such…

But this also requires a brain!

The snaky mind

Is the simple kind

And names are too much of a strain.

And anyway

They never stay

So why bother to make a list?

They’ll disappear

Without a tear

And Mum will never be missed.

Funny bones

Some lucky animals don’t get fractures when they have a fall, even a bad fall, because they are boneless. On this list are jellyfish, snails, crabs and octopuses. But how do they manage to move? By using other features that Nature has given them. Jellyfish open their “bell” to jet-propel through the water. Snails glide along gracefully on their foot, which is made of muscle and covered with mucus and cilia (small, hair-like structures). Crabs move using their leg joints, which bend sideways. And octopuses, like jellyfish, also use jet propulsion, sucking in and then forcing out water. They steer themselves by aiming the jets of water in a certain direction, depending on where they’re off to.

There are bony things we often say

In many human zones

And one I say, quite commonly,

Is: “I can feel it in my bones.”

But if you’re born an octopus

Or a slimy slug

Sea cucumber, nudibranch

Sea urchin, lady bug –

Then your words, and turn of phrase

“Bones” cannot include

’Cos boneless creatures may perceive

It as very rude

For us it would be very hard

To move without these features

But for the flatworm, or octopus

It’s fine; they’re smarter creatures

Their muscles and their mesoglea

Help them slide and glide,

So do segments filled with liquid

When they need to run and hide

So let’s not think that our patella

Fibula, or humerus,

Makes us superior in any way

To the octopus.

If our bones were confiscated

Even for a day

Could we make the smallest move?

My opinion is: No Way!

Excerpted with permission from Dancing Frogs and Other Creatures in Verse, Zai Whitaker, Talking Cub.