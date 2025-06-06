Psyche Running by German poet Durs Grünbein, translated by Karen Leeder, and published by Kolkata’s Seagull Books, won the 2025 Griffin Poetry Prize.

The judges said, “Durs Grünbein’s Psyche Running is a brilliant overview and selection of a poet who satisfies our hunger to be serious, as again and again he finds himself ‘between words and things.’ Karen Leeder’s adept translations establish a new version of Grünbein in English: universal, lyrical, philosophical.”

Here are five poems from the collection:

Configured Night

Or poetry, what was that again? Seduction

by ancient feelings …. Voice-catcher, syllable-

magic, ars minor of the most elaborate finesse.

The chill of self-encounter, a dance

between all the stools. Not something half then,

nor something whole, yet marked by

that certain whiff of excess. For some a godless

prayer, for others the “true absolute real”.

That zigzag cicatrice – reason, bound up

with myth and affect – fresh scars,

marking the sleeping body

with sensitive spots.

The echoes return to the source, to the mouth,

where sounds are rounded to shape. Breath-image,

exhaled into the frosty air, into the dew-fresh nihil.

Led by a magic harness, Ariadne’s thread,

through the darkness of aporias, a chain

of happy moments stretching back

to the bathing girls by the Nile.

Most intimate line, one that cannot be plotted;

and has thus been escaping all geometry

since the world has been thought translatable

into formulae, into natural laws.

Forget this shameless I and its You,

longed into presence from afar. Verse

is a diver, scouring the depths,

searching for treasure on the seabed,

out there in the brain. It conspires

with burnt-out stars.

Metaphors are those flat stones

that someone throws from the shore, out

towards open sea. That skip across,

skimming the surface: three, four, five,

six times, if you’re lucky, before they sink

through the surface like a leaden plumb. Rifts,

that echo through time. Philosophy

in meter, the joyful music in leaping

from word to thing (and back).

Gifted, some say, while others insist:

the product of insight. What remains

are the poems, the songs

that mortality sings.

A travel guide, the very best, in the exodus

out of humanity’s night.

Childhood in the Diorama

Strange, as a child he was always drawn to the inert.

In museums he’d stand for ages at the diorama,

its animals ranged in natural groups, stock-still

against the painted backdrops, forests, Himalayas.

Enchanted, as in a fairy tale, the deer pricked up

its ears as he edged closer in the neon, eyes shining.

In the skull of the caveman right next door he saw

only the gaping hole, couldn’t imagine the blow

of his rival’s club, the struggle for the fire.

The Egyptian mummy had lasted thousands of years

with its brain spooled out. Only with the melting

of the perma-ice had this mammoth come to light.

The most beautiful butterflies, big as your hand,

he found skewered with pins. Once he thought

he saw their wings still quivering – as if in memory

of the trees that had been felled, the tropical winds.

A draught, perhaps, had blown through the displays.

Translator Karen Leeder.

Echo Will Now Speak a Word or Two

What then, foolish dauber, you want to draw my face,

vex a goddess who is ignorant of sight?

Daughter of the air, of the tongue, I am. Mother of

empty signs, nothing but a voice without a mind.

Grasping the dying fall, the ends of others’ words,

to give them back to you in mimicry as mine.

Inside your ears I dwell, resound through all, Echo!

If you would paint my likeness, paint the sound.

Island without Sirens

for Alexander Kluge

And suddenly you saw it, far below

the coast road, after the twelfth curve,

stomach surging from the hair-pin drive.

En route for the south; so we sped on

perched above the drop, windows down.

Sorrento with its villas, its fan palms,

had been swallowed by the plug-hole

of the mirror in a great green swirl.

It hung in the haze, a hulk of bare rock.

The sea, dead still. Not a trace of myth,

but for the yachts decked out in chrome

glinting in the sunlight. On a white hull

we made out “Nausicaa” in faded letters.

How the rumour started, I don’t know –

but someone said this was it, so we parked up

in the middle of nowhere, on the open road.

High above, an orange grove aflame,

and below us, out in the blue, the island.

It was disappointingly bare. In the scree

of limestone baked hard by the sun

not even a twig left for the cormorants.

And the silence stretched for miles,

making one think of test-sites, dead craters,

the acoustics of bombed-out opera houses.

Those fat spectral birds with the long necks,

the singer in the grand finale with his top C,

they had all flown – and what remained

was moon rock absorbing every echo.

From a Book of Weaknesses

Gigantic agenda, this life of ours –

that turned out so different, then after all the same.

We picture ourselves when we close our eyes

in a lift that’s counting the years in floors.

Often one of us gets out mid-way, walks along the corridor,

towards himself, his own doppelganger.

The half of it is stumbling, knocking on the wrong door,

the one with the painted-on heart. And then –

this collapsing with fatigue, the relief.

Day after day another petal falls

from the crazy bouquet that only yesterday

almost made the vase explode with its splendour.

Blue hydrangea, wood anemone, black tulip –

Sounds like some kind of improvisation:

exercises for a toy piano – unbound lines of verse.

And this unboundness means we’re dying

imperceptibly, and suddenly we are glad

to live as if we were immortal,

while writing stems the flow, and

every single word is crucial. So now begin:

Write a book of your daily weaknesses.

On Learning Old Vocabulary

Words don’t sleep in dictionaries. They kick about

aimlessly on street corners, play with munitions,

like kids that carry war inside even when it’s done.

We never would’ve guessed Herr Nobel, that dynamite,

might make them interchangeable: material, morality, modern art.

Particles that went flying from that day, articles

in all the scientific journals, thousands per subject –

A desert track of knowledge. And the great gulf

between this and that meaning of “Devotion”,

the satellite pictures of “Delirium” or “Democracy”.

Who did this, who destroyed it all? The baby face,

that breathed in smog and blew it out as a cloud of gold dust.

It’s down to him, who sold the dawn for scrap.

Don’t stop the dictation, you poets. Words don’t sleep.

Excerpted with permission from Psyche Running: Selected Poems, 2005–2022, Durs Grünbein, translated from the German by Karen Leeder, Seagull Books.