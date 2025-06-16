I immersed myself in this entire article and found it to be truly captivating (“ How colleges in India bribe assessors to get higher grades ”). Your efforts are making a significant contribution to the future of education. Addressing corruption in higher education is urgent. It’s disheartening to see how some strive for higher grades through dishonest means. It is time to take decisive action and restore integrity in institutions to nurture young talent. – Pawan Kumar Soni

This article mentions a government college but that may not be true. A government institute cannot fudge data and offer bribes. You should reverify this. – Rama Kant Shukla

Students cleaning toilets

How can one make sanitary employees of students who could be aspiring to become business people or politicians (“ Scheduled Caste panel issues notice after Telangana IAS officer asks students to clean toilets ”)? – Sujatha Nagelli

The IAS officer should be asked to teach the students how to clean toilets by performing the task herself for the students. – PVS Prasad

Law practice

Practical experience is necessary in every field (“ Making law practice a condition for civil judge candidates will hurt India’s justice system ”). It can be reduced to one year of practice instead of three years. Then there should be a tough oral and written law knowledge interview, with live video recordings, for assessment and selection. No special concessions should be given if we want the perfect candidate as judge. – Arun Kale

India’s tech innovation

I read the article with great interest and as a healthcare professional, I feel the problem is that we are not identifying any organic goal or application (“ Low investment, several years too late: Why India lags far behind China in tech innovation ”). In healthcare itself so much can be done but, as mentioned in the article, there is the problem of quality of data for artificial intelligence but more importantly where is the data? Nobody wants to do ground work and everyone wants easy data.The healthcare sector needs tools and motivated manpower to collect data which can then be used for training AI, but we are trying to do it the other way by focusing on the tech side rather than on the data collection. – Jitender Saini

Beating the heat

I stuck white tiles on the terrace more than 20 years back for a client of mine “ White roofs can cool down homes but scaling up this simple solution is a challenge ”). They were cool to touch even at 1 in the afternoon. Needless to say, the interiors became cool and habitable – Sunil Kher

Thanks for bringing this to the notice of Panjim’s residents (“ The ziggurat of Panjim: An art deco treasure lies neglected in plain sight in Goa’s capital ”). I’ve passed by this building, bought medicines at the drug store and meat at the delicatessen a hundred times, but I never even thought that it was an art deco building. It’s quite solid but in bad shape and it’s very difficult to make out its features even if you step back. I think Panjim has an urban arts commission. One should get in touch with the mayor or the smart city people and get a listing of heritage and art deco buildings owned by the municipality in Panjim. – Mathew Samuel

UK higher education

The United Kingdom is following in the footsteps of the United States when it should keep a distance from such ideas that will be detrimental to its economy (“ UK’s new rules for international students will worsen university finances ”). – A Stephen

It is more racism than economic policy. The colonial systems alienated African countries after exploiting them and the natural resources. – Lukas Gathui