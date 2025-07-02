A tech-free day

In this digital age, most of us, like our devices, are always “online”. But the mental fatigue, stress and anxiety that this can cause are often swept under the carpet.

Take a mindful break from always being available with a tech-free day. A tech-free day is more than just a break from screens; it’s an opportunity to reconnect with yourself, your surroundings and the people in your life. By embracing this simple practice, you can cultivate a deeper sense of calmness and restore much-needed balance.

What does science say?

Recent studies published in the Journal of Behavioural Addictions indicate that excessive screen time, especially on smartphones and social media, correlates with higher levels of anxiety, depression and stress.

A study from the International Journal of Environmental and Public Health found that taking tech breaks and reducing screen time improves mental well-being, reduces feelings of loneliness and even enhances overall life satisfaction.

The reduction of blue light exposure is another bonus, as blue light from screens can disrupt sleep by suppressing melatonin production. Taking a day off from screens can allow your body to realign with its natural circadian rhythms, thus promoting restful sleep.

A tech-free day can also help reduce sensory overload. Constant notifications and digital multitasking put pressure on our cognitive faculties, affecting focus and increasing mental fatigue.

Studies suggest that even taking short breaks from screens improves cognitive function and allows the brain to recharge. Proceedings of the 2016 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems show that people, who take regular tech-free days, report enhanced creativity, improved focus and better emotional resilience.

How to do this

Start by tracking your tech time. Your smartphone and gadgets will give you an idea of this in the settings menu. You will be surprised at how much time you spend glued to your phone or computer.

Choose a day when you have minimal obligations that require digital connectivity. Inform friends, family and colleagues of your intention to be offline (in advance).

Make a list of what is allowed and prohibited. For instance, you might take emergency phone calls but avoid social media, chatting, emails and streaming services.

Out of sight is out of mind. If possible, remove or hide digital devices from your immediate surroundings to reduce temptation.

Fill your day with activities that don’t involve screens. Dive into a novel, go for a hike, sit in a park, engage in yoga or meditation, try new recipes, do creative projects, meet a friend or family member, play board games, enjoy a meal together or engage in physical activities like walking, running or workouts.

Reflect on your experiences and write down how they made you feel.

Many cultures have ritualised days of rest and reflection, such as the Jewish practice of Shabbat, where electronic devices are set aside for a day to focus on family, community and spiritual connections. Similarly, the Uposatha days in Buddhism are set aside for refraining from worldly activities to meditate, reflect and restore inner peace. In Ayurveda, technology fasts are also recommended as part of Dina Charya (daily routine) to build mindfulness and reduce stress.

The goal: balance, not elimination

A tech-free day is about balance, not about demonising technology. Breaking tech habits may feel challenging, but gradual and consistent practice will make it easier over time. Embrace this time as a way to reconnect with what truly matters.

Unplugging to reconnect

You and I live in a hyper-connected world, where the constant buzz of notifications, endless news cycles and often toxic social circles can drain our emotional energy. I’ve noticed, in my own life, how liberating it is to simply step away from it all. To unplug, quieten the noise and reconnect with what truly matters. Last year, my team and I decided to go off social media for eight days, and the results each team member shared were simply spectacular.

The small act of disconnecting can bring immense relief and significantly improve emotional well-being by moving you from an always-alert mode to a state of relaxation.

Have you ever thought how easily time slips away while scrolling through videos or posts on social media? How it starts as that one video while you’re waiting for a meeting to start. A few short videos later, you realise 30 minutes have passed! And you cannot even recall what you watched first! This isn’t just mindless scrolling. It’s a dopamine-driven cycle that affects our brain health and mental clarity.

We live in an age where information flows nonstop, and our gadgets are a gateway to the world. Yes, technology is excellent, but it can also overwhelm us.

The 24-hour news cycle bombards us with stories of crisis, disaster, war, violence and conflict. Social media, on the other hand, through rose-tinted glasses and filters, pulls us into a comparison trap, leaving many of us feeling inadequate or anxious. While it seems like staying plugged in is the only way to keep up, research shows that stepping back can be far more beneficial for our mental health.

The science behind disconnecting

There is growing research supporting the idea that disconnecting from negativity – whether it’s news, social media or unhealthy relationships – has tangible benefits.

A study by the British Psychological Society found that participants who consumed constant negative news reported being more anxious and less hopeful about their own lives (de Hoog and Verboon, 2020). Disconnecting, even temporarily, helps lower those stress levels.

The National Sleep Foundation (2022) reports that people who are glued to their devices before bedtime often experience poorer sleep quality, leading to fatigue and irritability the next day. Disconnecting from screens can not only reduce the emission of blue light that suppresses melatonin, your sleep hormone, but also help with emotional stability.

Constant multitasking – flipping between apps, emails and social media – makes it hard to focus. Research from Stanford University shows that multitasking can reduce productivity and increase mental fatigue (Madore et al., 2020). When we disconnect from our devices, we’re able to focus more on the present moment, which reduces feelings of being overwhelmed and helps us feel more grounded.

Surrounding yourself with negativity – whether through toxic relationships, unhealthy social circles or constant exposure to the misfortunes of others – drains emotional energy. A study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that people who regularly disengage from negative relationships report improved mood, higher self-esteem and greater emotional resilience (Harris and Orth, 2020).

Let me give you an example from our life coaching sessions. A teenager came to us, overwhelmed by anxiety and crippling self-doubt. When we got down to addressing the root cause, we realised she was consumed by the constant need for validation from social media, where she compared herself to unrealistic standards. It became clear that her emotional health was deteriorating under the weight of this digital pressure.

We worked together to understand the toll social media was taking and introduced the idea of slowly disconnecting. At first, it was hard for her to let go – her phone had become a lifeline to a world of curated perfection. But we encouraged her to experiment with small steps: setting boundaries around her screen time, unfollowing accounts that made her feel inadequate and focusing on what truly brought her joy offline.

As she began to disconnect from social media, she reconnected with herself. Instead of mindless scrolling, she filled her time with art and journaling, activities that allowed her to express her authentic self. The transformation was remarkable. Within weeks, her anxiety lessened, and she began to feel more confident in who she was – outside of the digital lens. She no longer sought approval through likes or comments, and her sense of worth grew from within.

By disconnecting, she found emotional freedom. It wasn’t just about putting down the phone but reclaiming her sense of identity and self-worth.

Some practical tips for disconnecting

Instead of constantly scrolling through news feeds, designate a specific time to catch up on important headlines. Consider opting for news summaries that keep you informed without overwhelming you.

If certain accounts make you feel anxious, envious or drained, unfollow them. Curate your social media feeds to include uplifting, positive content that adds value to your life.

Set aside time each day or week to disconnect from your devices completely. Spend that time engaging in activities that bring you joy – reading, exercising or simply enjoying quiet time with loved ones.

Turn off notifications from unimportant apps, or uninstall the ones that do not add value. Delete apps that you know are a mere distraction, which you can do without.

Plan your social media time into your daily schedule, and only check emails and other trivial browsing in the time that you have allotted for it. It is crucial to access social media with an intention. Because, without it, we are bound to end up scrolling mindlessly.

Try taking a walk without your phone and notice how much more present and alive you feel. You can even decide to leave the phone behind when you step out for your walk or your grocery shopping and so on. This will enable you to observe the world around you. You might notice things that you otherwise would not while you walk around looking down at your phone’s screen. Rather than having your earphones on, listen to the sounds around you. You will be surprised by the different kinds of sounds you come across when you listen deeply. It is also a very meditative experience to soak in the surrounding sounds mindfully.

Take a step back from people who drain your emotional energy. It’s important to surround yourself with supportive and positive influences.

Remember, disconnecting isn’t about shutting the world out; it’s about tuning into what truly matters. Take a moment to unplug, look up and focus on the present. You might be surprised at how much lighter and emotionally better you feel.

