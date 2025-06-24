Late on May 17, a squad of the New Delhi Municipal Council moved in on Sarojini Market, popular for its chic fashion at reasonable prices, and razed more than 150 shops.

It was in keeping with the large-scale, aggressive evictions of street vendors that the authorities in India’s capital have intensified since April.

Nearly 20,000 stalls in Delhi have been removed since the beginning of May, according to the National Association of Street Vendors of India. Many of the evicted vendors possess “certificates of vending” – official documents that validate their right to sell goods in designated areas.

The wave of street vendor evictions in Delhi has sparked a debate about the livelihood rights of informal workers.

Legislative protections were established over a decade ago, but Delhi’s street vendors find themselves in an increasingly precarious position. The growing tension between urban growth and the right to livelihood has raised serious questions about Delhi’s commitment to fair and inclusive development.

What is the issue

In many cities around the world, street vendors are an important distribution channel of essential goods and services. Recognising their contribution to the economy, the Indian government in 2014 passed the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act to protect vendors’ rights and regulate their activities.

However, despite the legal protections afforded to vendors under this act, Delhi has witnessed many sporadic evictions in the last five years. Officials have cited a variety of reasons: that they are clearing encroachments or removing “illegal structures” from public places, that this is necessary to execute beautification projects, that the vendors were on railway land, that the space they occupy is essential for road widening initiatives.

A vendor prepares a cold drink in the old quarters of New Delhi on May 2024. Credit: AFP.

These enforcement methods directly contradict the explicit protections guaranteed under the 2014 act, which prohibits eviction until proper surveys are completed and town vending committees are functional. The committee is a statutory body responsible for issuing vending certificates, identifying designated vending zones and resolving disputes. It includes representatives from civil society, government officials and street vendors.

In Delhi, though the act was notified in May 2014, the rules and schemes required to implement it were not notified until April 2019.

Several vendors have also reported that the regulations are being interpreted erroneously. Among these is the “30-minute rule”, aimed at ensuring that mobile vendors can stay in one location for only half an hour. However, the authorities are reportedly applying the rule to stationary vendors and those who operate at designated weekly markets like Budh Bazaar, for whom it was never intended.

These problems have led to a growing sense of fear and anxiety among the Delhi’s vendors.

Failed urban planning

Street vending is the primary source of income for some of Delhi’s most vulnerable people – migrants, women and those from marginalised communities.

Street vendors often serve areas that lack convenient retail options. They add to the city’s dynamism by stimulating economic activity across various sectors through supply-chain relationships with formal businesses.

Delhi’s street vendors offer everything, from fresh juices and various types of food to clothing, electronics, and other services. In doing so, they not only meet the consumer’s needs at accessible prices but also add character to Delhi's public spaces.

When vendors are evicted, they not only lose their merchandise but also their livelihoods. In some cases, their goods are confiscated and either never returned or returned in a damaged condition.

The psychological toll of constant harassment by the authorities adds to the problem. Many vendors report being mistreated by the police and municipal officials, which erodes their dignity and diminishes their sense of security.

Beyond law and enforcement, evictions like these also reflect deeper problems in urban development and planning. Street vendors are often seen as obstacles to beautification drives and development projects.

Finding a way forward

The current crisis facing Delhi’s Street vendors indicates persistent tensions between informal livelihoods and formal urban governance. Moving forward requires proper enforcement of the existing regulations and a fundamental shift in how cities conceptualise informal commerce.

Street vendors should not be treated as a problem or an afterthought in urban planning, but thoughtfully integrated into the city’s larger structure with proper spatial allocations.

Secondly, diversity among street vendors – stationary or mobile – should be recognised, enabling appropriate regulations.

Thirdly, the previous government’s promise to create vending zones with vendor input should be fulfilled. Vending zones should not be relegated to low-traffic areas where vendors cannot earn a living.

Fourthly, town vending committees must be properly constituted with genuine and adequate vendor representation to empower them to coordinate properly between the official authorities and vendors.

Lastly, certification provided by the government should be recognised, and widespread evictions should be administered in consultation with the vending committees.

By acknowledging street vendors as legitimate stakeholders in urban development and their contribution to the informal economy, Delhi can develop a more inclusive environment that serves all its citizens.

Sanjay Kumar is a Professor at CSDS and a political commentator.

Devesh Kumar is a Research Associate at Lokniti-CSDS.