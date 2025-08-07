India’s prisons are among the harshest in the world. They are overcrowded, with unhygienic living conditions and poor healthcare that can endanger the lives of inmates.

The right to healthcare, including mental healthcare, is fundamental, enshrined in Indian constitutional law and international human rights conventions to which India is a signatory.

However, despite extensive legal safeguards and judicial directives, India’s prisons routinely neglect the mental wellbeing of inmates – to the detriment of jails as well as the criminal justice system.

The mental health concerns of prisoners are widespread. Some enter prisons with existing conditions, often untreated, while others develop mental health issues during their incarceration.

Delhi’s Tihar Jail – India’s largest correctional facility, has long struggled to address the mental health needs of its inmates. There are 19,000 inmates across Delhi’s three prison complexes – Tihar (nine jails), Mandoli (six), and Rohini (one).

The responses by jail hospitals to right to information applications I filed in April indicated significant lapses in procedural compliance, staffing, training and infrastructure.

Ensuring the mental wellbeing of inmates is not merely a legal obligation, but is essential for rehabilitation and reducing the tendency of inmates to relapse into criminal activity.

No oversight mechanisms

The Central Jail Hospital at Tihar , which covers the Tihar and Rohini complexes, provided information for Central Jails 1 to 10, while the Mandoli Jail Hospital submitted responses for Central Jails 11 to 16. The information provided included the number of prisoners with mental illness and the implementation of mental healthcare provisions.

As of September 2024, there were 749 inmates with mental illnesses in these three prison complexes, according to a response to a previous RTI application dated August 2024. By May, the number had increased by 100.

In the responses dated May 1, Tihar Jail Hospital reported 653 undertrial prisoners with mental illness and 54 convicted prisoners with mental illness. Mandoli Jail Hospital had 142 inmates being treated for mental illness.

Under Section 103 of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 , these prisoners should have been transferred to a psychiatric ward in the medical wing or a mental health establishment within the prison. But only 36 of these prisoners had been shifted, Tihar and Mandoli Jail Hospitals said in their responses.

The Tihar Jail Hospital said that only “actively symptomatic inmates with severe mental illness” are transferred to the psychiatric ward while other inmates with “common mental illness” and those with “severe mental illness but stable on medications” are given outpatient treatment in their respective jails.

There was no explanation about the criteria used to classify mental illnesses as “common” or “severe”. This affects the medical treatment prisoners receive. In psychiatric wards, psychiatrists conduct daily visits but in jails, there are typically weekly visits, said the replies.

Oversight mechanisms, too, are virtually absent.

There is no Mental Health Review Board to visit and inspect Delhi’s prison complexes, though it is legally required. The Mental Healthcare Act says state governments must set up a Mental Health Review Board based on the number of mental health establishments, patients and population in a district or group of districts.

Without a review board, the legal aspects of the mental health of prisoners are simply not being enforced.

According to the responses by Tihar and Mandoli Jail Hospitals, there had been no inspections of Delhi’s jails, which had also not submitted quarterly reports to the nonexistent board.

Similarly, Section 103(3) of the Mental Healthcare Act requires prison medical officers to send quarterly reports to the Mental Health Review Boards certifying that there are no prisoners with mental illness in the jail.

Section 103(4) empowers the Mental Health Review Boards to inspect prisons and investigate why inmates with mental illnesses have not been transferred to the psychiatric ward. The Board can question prison medical officers on their decisions.

These failures are due to the inaction of the Delhi State Mental Health Authority, which is responsible for constituting Mental Health Review Boards.

Section 103 of the Mental Healthcare Act mandates prisons to register their mental health establishments with the State Mental Health Authority. But, again, none of the three mental health establishments in Delhi’s prisons are registered.

The Delhi government has failed to act despite repeated judicial orders, including a directive issued in December 2024 by the Delhi High Court to appoint members of the Delhi State Mental Health Authority.

Since the enforcement of the Mental Healthcare Act in 2018, such court directives have become routine – as has the government’s failure to comply.

Staff shortage

Non-compliance, coupled with a severe shortage of mental health professionals, risks endangering the lives of inmates.

The 2016 Model Prison Manual says that there must be one psychologist or counsellor for every 500 inmates, which means Delhi’s jails need at least 38 mental health professionals for emotional and psychological support. But there are only four full-time psychiatrists posted across 16 jails, out of a total of 10 sanctioned positions, said the Tihar and Mandoli Jail Hospitals.

Though jail authorities claimed that “regular counsellors are posted in each jail”, they did not disclose specific numbers or other details.

This shortage mirrors a national crisis.

The India Justice Report, 2025 , states that as of 2022, there were only 69 psychiatrists or psychologists sanctioned across India’s 1,330 prisons, with just 25 appointments made. That equals one mental health professional per 22,929 inmates. The report found that twenty-five of India’s 36 states and Union Territories have not sanctioned a single psychologist or psychiatrist within their correctional staff.

At the same time, the number of prisoners officially diagnosed with mental illnesses nationwide nearly doubled between 2012 and 2022, as per the report. Prison conditions, including overcrowding and isolation, make inmates especially vulnerable to mental health issues.

Due to a severe shortage of mental health professionals, many inmates likely remain undiagnosed, suggesting that the true number is higher than the reported figures.

There are infrastructural deficits as well.

The Mental Healthcare (Rights of Persons with Mental Illness) Rules, 2018, prescribe minimum standards and procedures for mental healthcare services in prisons. The schedule to Rule 11 , which is titled “Minimum standards and procedures for mental healthcare services in prisons”, mandates telemedicine services and a list of 29 antipsychotic medicines.

But telemedicine facilities, which could have eased the burden on limited resources, are non-existent across all three prison complexes in Delhi. “Some” of the necessary medicines are available in Mandoli while nine are reportedly unavailable in Tihar and Rohini, said the replies by the Tihar and Mandoli Jail Hospitals.

Prisons also rely on non-clinical alternatives, such yoga, meditation and group counselling, as outlined in the National Human Rights Commission Advisory on the Rights of Prisoners, 2020 . They are also supposed to hold awareness classes and stress management workshops in accordance with a 2021 Ministry of Home Affairs Advisory on the mental health needs of inmates .

But, again, implementation is inconsistent across Delhi’s jails.

In the responses, Central Jails 1, 3-4, 7-9, 14 and 16 did not specify the number of sessions conducted – these varied from daily to weekly to monthly. Two jails provided numbers. Central Jail 12 reported 76 sessions on yoga, meditation, and group counselling in a month, while Central Jail 5 said it had conducted 59 sessions. But only a comprehensive evaluation can assess how effective these sessions were.

The judiciary has repeatedly intervened to address these concerns.

In 2023, the Delhi High Court highlighted the inadequacy of the prison system in addressing the mental health needs of inmates . The Court acknowledged that incarceration could lead to depression and other emotional disturbances.

It directed prison authorities to promptly inform the psychiatrist posted in the facility if any inmate exhibits symptoms of mental distress and to ensure that counselling and therapy are provided.

A few years earlier, the Supreme Court in 2018 issued similar directions to all state governments. The apex court also directed medical officers in jails to receive training in providing basic and emergency mental healthcare.

But none of the Tihar jails had conducted these trainings, according to the RTI response.

On May 2, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued another advisory requiring prisons to provide psychiatric and psychological services to inmates.

Legal frameworks and judicial precedents are clear that although incarceration limits an individual’s liberty, their human rights, including the right to mental healthcare, remain intact. The reality in Delhi’s prison complexes falls short of this.

Ritika Goyal is a human rights lawyer and policy researcher. She holds an LLM in Human Rights Law from the University of Nottingham.