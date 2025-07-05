Valley of Words Book Awards has announced its 2025 longlists in eight categories: English Fiction, English Nonfiction, English Translation, Hindi Fiction, Hindi Nonfiction, Hindi Translation, Young Adult Literature, and Children’s Literature. The shortlist will be announced by July 30, and the shortlisted authors and translators will be invited to the 2025 Valley of Words International Literature and Arts Festival in Dehradun. The winners will be announced at an event during the festival.

Here are the longlisted books in each category:

English fiction

English nonfiction

English translation

Hindi fiction

Atarh Duniya Mein Kya Hasil, Pratyaksha

Kandho Par Ghar, Pragya (लोकभारती द्वारा प्रकाशित)

Kissagram, Prabhat Ranjan

Chot, Chandan Pandey

Jungli Phoolon Si Ladki, Anulata Raj Nair

Zoya Desai Cottage, Pankaj Subir

Vanya, Manisha Kulshrestha

Vang Chi, Manish Vaidya

Sama-Chakva, Gitashree

Suno Kabir, Soni Pandey

Hindi translation

Aaptkal Aakhyan, Gyan Prakash, translated by Mihir Pandya

Aarohi, Mukul Kumar

In Love With Death, Satish Modi, translated by Parija

Khaulta Punjab, Baldev Singh Dhaliwal, translated by Tarsem

Uttar Bharat Mein Chamar Aur Dalit Andolan Ka Itihas, Ramnarayan S Rawat, translated by Kanwal Bharti

Balidan: Bharat Mein Special Forces Ke Mahan Yodhyao Ki Kahaniyan, Swapnil Pandey, translated by Ketan Mishra

Bahattar Meel, Ashok Vatkar, translated by Sulabh Kore

Rashtra Aur Naitikata, Rajeev Bhargava, translated by Abhishek Srivastava

Shiuli Ki Gandh Aur Anya Kahaniya, Taslima Nasrin, translated by Utpal Banerjee

Himalaya Ek Khoj: Lama, Sant, aur Nastik, Namita Gokhale, translated by Prabhat Ranjan

Hindi nonfiction

Khaki Mein Sthitpragya, Anil Raturi

Garhwal Aur Pratham Vishwayuddh, Devesh Joshi

Garhwali Bhasha Aur Sahitya, Srijana Rana

Pathik Mein Aravali Ka, Bhanwar Meghwanshi

Bidaay De Maa!, Sudhir Vidyarthi

Mahaviri Devi: 1857 Ki Kranti Ki Mahaan Virangana, Praveen Kumar

Manse Ki Jaat, Sujata Paramita

Hampi: Utkarsh Se Apkarsh Tak, Tapas Chakravarti

Hum Aur Humara Nyaytantra, Yaksh

Himalaya Ka Itihas, Madan Chandra Bhatt

Young adult literature

Children’s literature

A Roof for Norbu, Sujatha Padmanabhan and Labonie Roy

A Tree in My Stomach, Nandita Rao and Charbak Dipta

Cactus Wants a Hug, Neil Flory and Simon Yeo

Ganesh Pyne’s Twilight Dreams, Vaishali Shroff and Priya Kuriyan

Lal Pari aur Chota Pankh: Red Fairy and the Tiny Wing, Deepak Heera Rangnath and Priyankar Gupta

Master of the 7 Swars, Pratyush Gupta

Saurmandal ki Sair Champu’s Trip to Outerspace, Alankrita Amaya and Devika Oza

Shhhhhssss Listen! Even Sarees Speak!, Devyani Mungali

What Am I Good At?, Rahul Pradhan and Sunaina Coelho

Will Goondi Come Home?, Adithi Rao and Fida Hamid

Disclosure: Arunava Sinha is the editor of Scroll’s Books and Ideas section. Sayari Debnath is Senior Writer at Scroll.