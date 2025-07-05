Valley of Words Book Awards has announced its 2025 longlists in eight categories: English Fiction, English Nonfiction, English Translation, Hindi Fiction, Hindi Nonfiction, Hindi Translation, Young Adult Literature, and Children’s Literature. The shortlist will be announced by July 30, and the shortlisted authors and translators will be invited to the 2025 Valley of Words International Literature and Arts Festival in Dehradun. The winners will be announced at an event during the festival.
Here are the longlisted books in each category:
English fiction
Border Crossers, Bhaskar Roy
From Pashas to Pokemon, Maaria Sayed
General Firebrand and His Red Atlas, Tathagata Bhattacharya
Hill Songs of Love and Longing, Bijoya Sawian
Into the Forest, Avtar Singh
Island, Sujit Saraf
Never Never Land, Namita Gokhale
Rosarita, Anita Desai
Swallowing the Sun, Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri
The Scent of Himalayas, Mona Verma
English nonfiction
Ananda: An Exploration of Cannabis in India, Karan Madhok
Engineering a Nation: The Life and Career of M Visvesvaraya, Aparajith Ramnath
From The King’s Table to Street Food: A Food History of Delhi, Pushpesh Pant
Iconoclast: A Reflective Biography of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Anand Teltumbde
Iconic Trees of India: 75 Natural Wonders, S Natesh
Nehru’s First Recruits: The Diplomats Who Built Independent India’s Foreign Policy, Kallol Bhattacherjee
Provincials: Postcards from the Peripheries, Sumana Roy
Rukhmabai: The Life and Times of a Child Bride Turned Rebel-Doctor, Sudhir Chandra
The Fifteen: The Lives and Times of the Women in India’s Constituent Assembly, Angellica Aribam and Akash Satyawali
This Land We Call Home: The Story of a Family, Caste, Conversions and Modern India, Nusrat Jafri
English translation
Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada, Shahu Patole, translated from the Marathi by Bhushan Kargaonkar
Do Not Ask the River Her Name, Sheela Tomy, translated from the Malayalam by Ministhy S
I’m Alive… For Now, Imayam, translated from the Tamil by Prabha Sridevan
Ismat Chughtai In Her Own Words, Ismat Chughtai, translated from the Urdu by Tahira Naqvi
Lavanyadevi, Kusum Khemani, translated from the Hindi by Banibrata Mahanta
Shabnam, Syed Mujtaba Ali, translated from the Bengali by Nazes Afroz
Ten Days of the Strike, Sandipan Chattopadhyay, translated from the Bengali by Arunava Sinha
A Temple of No Gods, Manav Kaul, translated from the Hindi by Sayari Debnath
Under the Bakul Tree, Mrinal Kalita, translated from the Assamese by Partha Pratim Goswami
White Blood, Nanak Singh, translated from the Punjabi by Dilraj Singh Suri
Hindi fiction
Atarh Duniya Mein Kya Hasil, Pratyaksha
Kandho Par Ghar, Pragya (लोकभारती द्वारा प्रकाशित)
Kissagram, Prabhat Ranjan
Chot, Chandan Pandey
Jungli Phoolon Si Ladki, Anulata Raj Nair
Zoya Desai Cottage, Pankaj Subir
Vanya, Manisha Kulshrestha
Vang Chi, Manish Vaidya
Sama-Chakva, Gitashree
Suno Kabir, Soni Pandey
Hindi translation
Aaptkal Aakhyan, Gyan Prakash, translated by Mihir Pandya
Aarohi, Mukul Kumar
In Love With Death, Satish Modi, translated by Parija
Khaulta Punjab, Baldev Singh Dhaliwal, translated by Tarsem
Uttar Bharat Mein Chamar Aur Dalit Andolan Ka Itihas, Ramnarayan S Rawat, translated by Kanwal Bharti
Balidan: Bharat Mein Special Forces Ke Mahan Yodhyao Ki Kahaniyan, Swapnil Pandey, translated by Ketan Mishra
Bahattar Meel, Ashok Vatkar, translated by Sulabh Kore
Rashtra Aur Naitikata, Rajeev Bhargava, translated by Abhishek Srivastava
Shiuli Ki Gandh Aur Anya Kahaniya, Taslima Nasrin, translated by Utpal Banerjee
Himalaya Ek Khoj: Lama, Sant, aur Nastik, Namita Gokhale, translated by Prabhat Ranjan
Hindi nonfiction
Khaki Mein Sthitpragya, Anil Raturi
Garhwal Aur Pratham Vishwayuddh, Devesh Joshi
Garhwali Bhasha Aur Sahitya, Srijana Rana
Pathik Mein Aravali Ka, Bhanwar Meghwanshi
Bidaay De Maa!, Sudhir Vidyarthi
Mahaviri Devi: 1857 Ki Kranti Ki Mahaan Virangana, Praveen Kumar
Manse Ki Jaat, Sujata Paramita
Hampi: Utkarsh Se Apkarsh Tak, Tapas Chakravarti
Hum Aur Humara Nyaytantra, Yaksh
Himalaya Ka Itihas, Madan Chandra Bhatt
Young adult literature
A History of South India for Children, Pradeep Chakravarthy
Art is a Voice, Kripa
Boons and Curses in Hindu Mythology, Sunita Pant Bansal
Everything Sucks, Andaleeb Wajid
565: The Dramatic Story of Unifying India, Mallika Ravikumar
Kahanipuram, Samir Ganguly
Myth, Memory and Folktale of the Wancho Tribe of Arunachal Pradesh, Tara Douglas and Jatwang Wangsa
Persian Nights: An Indian Child in Iran, Alaka Rajan Skinner
PNK Panicker’s Ghost Stories, Suresh Eriyat
Raman and Chandrasekhar, Arundhati Venkatesh
Children’s literature
A Roof for Norbu, Sujatha Padmanabhan and Labonie Roy
A Tree in My Stomach, Nandita Rao and Charbak Dipta
Cactus Wants a Hug, Neil Flory and Simon Yeo
Ganesh Pyne’s Twilight Dreams, Vaishali Shroff and Priya Kuriyan
Lal Pari aur Chota Pankh: Red Fairy and the Tiny Wing, Deepak Heera Rangnath and Priyankar Gupta
Master of the 7 Swars, Pratyush Gupta
Saurmandal ki Sair Champu’s Trip to Outerspace, Alankrita Amaya and Devika Oza
Shhhhhssss Listen! Even Sarees Speak!, Devyani Mungali
What Am I Good At?, Rahul Pradhan and Sunaina Coelho
Will Goondi Come Home?, Adithi Rao and Fida Hamid
Disclosure: Arunava Sinha is the editor of Scroll’s Books and Ideas section. Sayari Debnath is Senior Writer at Scroll.