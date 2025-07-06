This article was originally published in Rest of World, which covers technology’s impact outside the West.

A recent data breach of about 16 billion login credentials is said to have put users of Facebook, Instagram, Google, and Apple at risk of fraud and identity theft.

The stolen records, scattered across 30 databases, are a “blueprint for mass exploitation” that threatens users in developing nations, according to a June 18 report by CyberNews, whose researchers found the breach. Unlike traditional database hacks, this leak originated from malware that infiltrates devices only when users download corrupted files, then targets people with poor password habits.

Developing countries face the greatest risk from this breach due to rapid digital adoption coupled with inadequate cybersecurity infrastructure, experts said. The vulnerability is particularly acute in Asia and Latin America, which represent the largest user bases for many affected platforms.

“Breaches like this can cause serious damage in Africa and Asia, especially emerging economies like India, Brazil, Nigeria, and Indonesia,” Salman Waris, founder of UAE-based cybersecurity consultancy TechLegis, told Rest of World. “Since digital growth is rapid but security is lagging, the risk of fraud and cybercrime spikes for millions.”

Meta, Google, and Apple have yet to react to the breach.

The geographic concentration of users amplifies the potential impact significantly. India represents Facebook and Instagram’s biggest market, accounting for 20% and 26% of the platforms’ app downloads, respectively, according to San Francisco-based research firm Sensor Tower. Countries across Asia and Latin America similarly house substantial portions of Gmail’s global user base.

Government institutions and critical infrastructure operators face elevated risks from the breach, Waris said. Individuals and organisations lacking two-factor authentication become easy targets for infostealer malware campaigns, he added.

Historical precedents show the devastating potential of such breaches in developing regions. A 2015 leak exposed 184 million Pakistani users’ credentials for banks, social media, and government services, triggering widespread fraud warnings. The same year, Operation Secure in Asia led to more than 216,000 victim notifications after attacks targeted credentials and payment information across Vietnam and Sri Lanka.

African nations have suffered similar breaches targeting critical infrastructure. Almost 500,000 pieces of personal and financial data were stolen in 2024 from Telecom Namibia, affecting ministries and senior government officials. In the first quarter of 2025, over 119,000 leaked data breaches were recorded in Nigeria, according to a report from cybersecurity firm Surfshark. Many other African countries, like South Africa and Morocco, have had their fair share of data breaches.

The economic impact can be severe for emerging markets with limited resources. Costa Rica’s 2022 ransomware attack crippled government services and cost the country 2.4% of its GDP. Such incidents highlight how cyberattacks can devastate economies already struggling with infrastructure challenges.

Weak law enforcement compounds the problem in many developing nations. Inadequate policing infrastructure often fails to identify thefts, let alone lead to prosecution, Ankur Bisen, a senior partner at consulting firm Technopak, told Rest of World.

“In India, digital frauds are now recognised as the single biggest financial risk by the central bank,” Bisen said, emphasising the growing threat to emerging economies where millions lack basic cybersecurity awareness.

The leaked data sets flagged by CyberNews varied dramatically in size and scope. The smallest collection contained about 16 million records, while the largest – reportedly targeting Portuguese-speaking users – held more than 3.5 billion credentials. Each batch averaged approximately 550 million records.

While the scale appears unprecedented, security experts caution that much of the data may be outdated or recycled. Infostealer malware typically captures a broad range of credentials from infected devices, Waris said.

“The data covers everything from Google and Facebook to VPNs and developer portals, but a lot of it is recycled, outdated, or even fake,” he said.

Damilare Dosunmu is a reporter for Rest of World covering Africa's tech scene. He is based in Lagos, Nigeria.

This article was originally published in Rest of World, which covers technology’s impact outside the West.