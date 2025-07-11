The New India Foundation has announced the names of the five writers who have been awarded the 2025 NIF Book Fellowships. They are: Amrita Sharma, Amandeep Singh Sandhu, P Anima, Urvashi Butalia, and Bakhtiar K Dadabhoy.

It is open to Indian nationals, including those currently living abroad. Each fellow is awarded a grant of Rs 18 lakhs payable as a monthly stipend of Rs 1 lakh for a period of twelve months, and the balance of Rs 6 lakh payable on the submission of the final manuscript.

The fellowship is awarded every two years to scholars and writers working on different aspects of the history of independent India. The fellows may choose to write a memoir, or a work of reportage, or a thickly footnoted academic study. Their books could be oriented towards economics, or politics, or culture.

This year’s winning projects are: